header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
April 23: Self Defense Training Class
| Friday, Apr 14, 2023

self defense trainingJoin the Santa Clarita Valley Junior Chamber International for a very unique training event on Sunday, April 23. Have fun, learn crucial self-defense training and give back to domestic violence survivors. The class runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will cost $10 cash/check or $12 Venmo.

Proceeds will go to Child & Family Center for their work with domestic violence survivors.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/JkGxUGasZra2a3iN8.

For more information contact (661) 373-4837 or mskarimccoy@gmail.com.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

April 23: Self Defense Training Class

April 23: Self Defense Training Class
Friday, Apr 14, 2023
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Junior Chamber International for a very unique training event on Sunday, April 23. Have fun, learn crucial self-defense training and give back to domestic violence survivors. The class runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will cost $10 cash/check or $12 Venmo.
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week
Friday, Apr 14, 2023
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a growing group of 200 that includes adults, teenagers and service dogs, during National Volunteer Week, April 16 - 22.
FULL STORY...

Triumph Foundation Hosting Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival

Triumph Foundation Hosting Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 10th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
FULL STORY...

April 16: History of Piru with Michele McKinley

April 16: History of Piru with Michele McKinley
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
Join local historian and Piru native Michele McKinley at Rancho Camulos Museum, Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m., as she shares the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area.
FULL STORY...

Textures of Life Exhibit at the SCAA Gallery

Textures of Life Exhibit at the SCAA Gallery
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery will showcase the art show "Textures of Life" beginning April 28 until May 28. Please join us for a reception on Saturday, April 29, 4-7 p.m. The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 28: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
The Science Talks Series at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will offer a "Star Party" event on Friday, April 28.
April 28: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
It's that time of the year again! California Poppies, also known as Eschscholzia californica or California sunlight, are in blooming season at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
April 23: Self Defense Training Class
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Junior Chamber International for a very unique training event on Sunday, April 23. Have fun, learn crucial self-defense training and give back to domestic violence survivors. The class runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will cost $10 cash/check or $12 Venmo.
April 23: Self Defense Training Class
May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event
The Science Talks Series at College of the Canyons will offer a Garden Walk on the COC Canyon Country campus on Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a growing group of 200 that includes adults, teenagers and service dogs, during National Volunteer Week, April 16 - 22.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week
Wilk Appointed to Serve on Little Hoover Commission
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has been appointed by the Senate Committee on Rules to serve on the Little Hoover Commission, California’s independent oversight agency.
Wilk Appointed to Serve on Little Hoover Commission
April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the April Business After Hours Mixer at the College of the Canyons - Canyon Country Campus on Wednesday, April 19.
April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country
Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries
The Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health recently identified a case of hepatitis A virus infection linked to recalled frozen strawberries sold in Los Angeles County.
Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries
April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites all disc golf players to attend the Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day on Saturday, April 22.
April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
College of the Canyons hosted the Citrus College for a conference matchup on Wednesday, April 13, walking away with an 8-0 win after a shortened five-inning contest.
No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
April 18: University Center at COC Hosting Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person Open House event Tuesday, April 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., to provide community members and prospective students with information about the wide variety of degree and certificate programs offered by University Center partner institutions, including University of La Verne, University of Massachusetts Global, National University and CSU Dominguez Hills.  
April 18: University Center at COC Hosting Open House
Public Comments for SCV Water’s Draft Sustainability Plan Now Open
SCV Water has prepared a draft Sustainability Plan that focuses on cost-effective and efficient resource management to support the agency’s sustainable operations.
Public Comments for SCV Water’s Draft Sustainability Plan Now Open
SCV Education Foundation Announces 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, along with the superintendents from the Newhall School District, as well as the Castaic, Saugus, Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts, invite the community to help honor the 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year.
SCV Education Foundation Announces 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year
CSUN Screening Doc on Company That Employs People with Disabilities
The public is invited to join California State University, Northridge officials on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m., for the screening of “Hearts of Glass,” a documentary about a state-of-the-art hydroponic growing facility that provides lucrative jobs to people with disabilities.
CSUN Screening Doc on Company That Employs People with Disabilities
2023 California Restaurant Grant Applications Opening Soon
Southern California Gas Co.  announced Wednesday that grant applications for the California Restaurant Foundation's (CRF) Restaurants Care Resilience Fund will open April 15 to May 7, making $5,000 grants available to 177 restaurants in SoCalGas' service area, with a total of 360 grants available statewide for qualifying independent restaurants.
2023 California Restaurant Grant Applications Opening Soon
Hart District Hosting Career & Technical Education Showcase
Where are all the workers with the relevant job skills my company needs? Most have heard or experienced this sentiment for years now, and it was only exacerbated by the labor challenges from the pandemic.
Hart District Hosting Career & Technical Education Showcase
April 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water Agency's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting will be held Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m.
April 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Triumph Foundation Hosting Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 10th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Triumph Foundation Hosting Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
April 16: History of Piru with Michele McKinley
Join local historian and Piru native Michele McKinley at Rancho Camulos Museum, Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m., as she shares the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area.
April 16: History of Piru with Michele McKinley
April 15: Free Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
April 15: Free Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event
COVID Weekly Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 88 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed one new death from COVID-19 and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID Weekly Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 88 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
WalletHub: California Ranked 3rd Greenest State
With Earth Day around the corner and the U.S. having experienced $165 billion in damage from weather and climate disasters during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Greenest States, as well as expert commentary.
WalletHub: California Ranked 3rd Greenest State
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: