April 30: Get Prepared for Natural Disasters at 2022 Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show

Join the city of Santa Clarita and ensure your home is prepared for a natural disaster by attending the 11th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo at Central Park on Saturday, April 30.

This free festival brings together hundreds of local vendors and enables residents to discover home design, decorating and maintenance tips from specialists in Santa Clarita. Festival hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

Staff from the city’s Emergency Services and Building and Safety divisions will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday only.

Learn about the different ways to prepare your home and family for potential disasters, including fires and earthquakes, and receive information on upcoming Community Emergency Response Team training sessions. Building and Safety officials will also be available with kid-friendly giveaways, as well as information and guidance if you are contemplating repairs or modifications to your home.

Visitors to the Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo can experience a fair-like atmosphere with fun activities for the whole family, including the opportunity to meet first responders, view demonstrations, connect with local vendors for an upcoming home project and much more.

Additional details can be found on the website.

