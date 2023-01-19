April 30: Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents ‘Gentlemen for a Cause’

Soroptimist International of Valencia is looking for a few good gentlemen and ladies. Grab a Stetson and some boots and get ready to “giddyup” for the ride of a lifetime.

The 13th annual ‘Gentlemen for a Cause’ will be held Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Blomgren Ranch in Santa Clarita. This western themed event will feature a live auction, raffle, and line dancing.

The proceeds from this event support Soroptimist International of Valencia’s signature programs Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It. Sponsorships range from $1,500 to $5,000 with varying benefits and recognition according to sponsor level. Individual tickets are available for $100 and includes a delicious meal.

Our honored Gentlemen will be supporting us through table sponsorships and goods/services donated for our live auction.

‘’This is such an incredibly important event for our club as it supports our two main Soroptimist programs,” says Laura Chesler, President. “We are so grateful for our community’s support of our mission to empower and better the lives of women and girls while having a great time doing it!”

This event is critical for the support of Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It, two cornerstone programs for local women and teens.

The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

Dream It, Be It targets girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success by providing girls with access to professional role models, career education and the resources to live their dreams.

For more info, tickets and sponsorship info, visit the website.

