Sept. 28: Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024

Tickets are now on sale for Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024, presented by The Blo Out Lounge.

The annual fundraising event will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

This evening of glamour, fun and philanthropy supports breast cancer warriors and their families in the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as the mission of Soroptimist International of Valencia.

Dust off those denim jackets, polish your diamonds and get ready to make a difference.

The event will include a live model show, silent and live auctions, food and drink.

Sponsorships are still available.

Individual event tickets are $150.

For more information and to purcase tickets visit https://sivalencia.org/events/bras-for-a-cause-2024/.

