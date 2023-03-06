The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.

Items on the agenda include civic art at Old Orchard and David March parks, the Trailhead Project and Sidewalk Poetry Project 2024.

Santa Clarita City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard. Council Chambers is on the 1st Floor.

The full agenda is available in its entirety below.

