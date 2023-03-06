Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Agenda
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Feb 9, 2023 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Staff Comments
New Business
1. CIVIC ART: OLD ORCHARD PARK

Overview of the civic art project at Old Orchard Park and the Artist Selection Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
2. CIVIC ART: DAVID MARCH PARK

Overview of the civic art project at David March Park and the Artist Selection Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
3. TEMPORARY PUBLIC ART: TRAILHEAD PROJECT 2024

Overview of the temporary public art, Trailhead Project and the Artist Selection Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
4. 2024 SIDEWALK POETRY PROJECT

Overview of the 2024 Sidewalk Poetry project and the Artist Selection Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Arts Commission Status Reports
Arts Commission Work Plan Status Update – March 2023
Public Art Status Update – March 2023
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings