Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Agenda
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Feb 10, 2022 6:00 PM
Arts Spotlight
Olive Branch Theatricals
Public Participation
Unfinished Business
1. CENTRAL PARK – CIVIC ART

Update on the civic art project, located at Central Park, with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the Call for Artist.
a. Central Park_Call for Artist_RFQ_Draft_Final
New Business
2. 2023 SIDEWALK POETRY PROJECT

Overview of the 2023 Sidewalk Poetry project and the Artist Selection Committee.
3. TEMPORARY PUBLIC ART 2023: TRAILHEAD ART

Overview of the 2023 Temporary Public Art Trailhead Art project and the Artist Selection Committee.
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Arts Commission Work Plan Status Report
Work Plan Status Report – March 2022
Public Art Projects Status Report
Public Art Projects Status Report – March 2022
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings