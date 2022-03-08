Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society!

The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m.

No. 7 College of the Canyons Women's Basketball had its season come to an end at the hands of No. 2 Irvine Valley College by an 80-43 final score on Saturday, with the Lasers using the victory to advance to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tourney.

The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Holiday Home Tour League will host a fashion show and tea luncheon Thursday, March 31 at the Bridgeport Clubhouse to benefit Henry Mayo's Center for Women and Newborns.

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The I-5 Corridor Improvement Project will continue in the San Fernando Valley during the week of March 7 to March 14. Drivers should be aware of work during daytime hours and should plan accordingly.

Princess Cruises announced Monday the beginning of a relationship with Porsche Club of America as the official cruise vacation partner for its national events.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 7 - Sunday, March 13.

Santa Clarita Valley Water’s Lawn Replacement Program is back and will give homeowners, businesses, HOAs and large landscape customers more opportunities to save water and money. Replace your grass with sustainable water-wise landscaping.

The regular meeting of the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission will be held Wednesday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m.

"Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music" is a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.

The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.

Now in its eighth year, the annual DUSUSU Foundation Award, which was co-founded by Santa Clarita siblings, recognizes the measurable work of First Ladies and Gender Ministers from the African continent and Caribbean.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Monday two additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 227, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

COC Advances in SoCal Regional Playoffs 69-60 Over Orange Coast No. 7 College of the Canyons entered Thursday night's game vs. visiting No. 10 Orange Coast College as postseason participants for the 25th time in program history. The Cougars women's basketball team emerged with the program's most important victory of the last decade, downing the Pirates 69-60 in dramatic fashion to advance to the next round of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Regional Playoffs.

Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Now at Low Community Risk Level The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 47 new deaths and 1,427 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

CalArts Ranks Among Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Honorees The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced Feb. 28, 2022 the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2021-22. California Institute of the Arts ranked as the top producer of student Fulbright recipients for four-year special-focus institutions.

Cougars Men’s Basketball Place Four on All-Western State South Team College of the Canyons had four players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division honors, its most since the 2017-18 season.

COC Hosts Youth Soccer Skills Academy College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in the Community Soccer Youth Development Program, running from April 13 to June 4, 2022.