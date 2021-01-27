header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 27
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Audit Slams California Employment Department Over Pandemic Failings
| Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021
employment
A Santa Clarita resident had been receiving unemployment insurance payments for three months when Bank of America froze the account in December, citing potential fraud. The bank card pictured has a magnetic strip, not a chip. The resident's repeated calls to EDD and BofA and email exchanges with both entities attempting to re-confirm identity and resolve the issue were unsuccessful for more than 30 days as of January 27, 2020. | Photo: Stephen K. Peeples / SCVNews.com.

 

SACRAMENTO — Nearly a year into a pandemic that gobbled up millions of jobs and caused double-digit jobless rates, California’s Employment Development Department is still mired one of the largest — and most costly — bureaucratic failures in state history.

Despite sweeping changes promised by the governor last summer, the state’s fractured Employment Development Department, which left hundreds of thousands of freshly unemployed residents in the dark while sending billions to inmates and fraudsters, is far from fixed.

Still carrying a massive backlog of unemployment claims, a state audit released Tuesday found many of the department’s problems were self-inflicted and predicted it will continue hassling Californians long after the pandemic.

“The department has not adequately planned how it will address this impending workload,” the audit said of the state’s ongoing attempt to weed out legitimate claims from fraudulent ones. “Claimants who applied in good faith may have to repay the benefits they received if the department finds them retroactively ineligible for some of all of those benefits.”

Swamped by a record number of unemployment claims, the employment department has buckled, leaving scores of Californians without an income over the course of the pandemic.

With their livelihoods erased by the coronavirus, millions of jobless Californians turned to a department that wasn’t even able to answer the phone. Once the claims surge began, the department answered fewer than 1% of calls made by desperate residents.

According to State Auditor Elaine Howle, the employment department’s call center deficiencies predate the pandemic.

“Despite knowing for years that it had problems in the call center, the department has not yet adopted best practices for managing the call center,” Howle says in the audit. “Leaving it less prepared to effectively assist the many Californians attempting to navigate the claim process for the first time.”

California appears to be working through a bout of déjà vu, as Howle says many of the same issues surfaced at the department during the Great Recession.

While the employment department received 6.5 million claims during the first half of 2020 alone — up from 3.8 million during 2008 and 2009 — the audit found it did little to prepare for the next major recession. The report says the department has been suffering from a shoddy claims process, staffing problems and a defective call center for nearly 10 years.

“We expected that the department would have a plan for scaling up its unemployment insurance program in response to a recession so that it could provide timely assistance to Californians,” the report states bluntly. “However, the department had no such plan ready.”

Aside from it being nearly impossible for Californians to find help over the phone, Howle says over 800,000 claimants that filed between April and September 2020 waited longer than 21 days to receive their first payment.

The department’s shortcomings have also made it an easy target for opportunistic criminals.

According to local and federal prosecutors, at least 35,000 California inmates filed for unemployment from March through August and the department paid out as much $30 billion in fraudulent benefits. They claim benefits were sent to applicants with names like “Poopy Britches” and even death row inmates.

Of the $114 billion in unemployment benefits paid out since March 2020, the department acknowledges nearly 10% went to fraudsters and that it’s still investigating other claims.

“The department was clearly under-prepared for the type and magnitude of criminal attacks and the sheer quantity of claims,” said EDD director Rita Saenz on Monday. “We are focused on making the changes necessary to provide benefits to eligible Californians as quickly as possible and stopping fraud before it enters the system.”

Howle acknowledges the employment department was tossed a historic workload with little warning but says its decision to relax eligibility requirements made it an easy fraud target.

To get money to Californians more quickly, the department greenlighted applications without fully examining whether they met the main eligibility criteria — being able to and available for work. Criminals not only took advantage of the decision, but the department is also now faced with the mammoth task of going back through millions of fast-tracked claims.

In fact, the department has already sent out retroactive notices to 1.7 million Californians who may have been overpaid.

“Because the department told claimants not to certify their continued eligibility, it faces another significant workload it must manage,” the report continues.

To increase transparency, Howle recommends the Legislature require the department to report publicly every six months on the amount of benefits it overpaid and has recouped. Lawmakers should also force the department to submit an operating plan for the next economic downturn, including how to better handle claim surges.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers who approved the emergency audit of the EDD last summer said the Legislature can’t wait for Governor Gavin Newsom to clean up the mess. In a letter, the group of state senators called for immediate oversight hearings in wake of Tuesday’s report.

“Since the pandemic began almost 11 months ago, we have heard horror stories from our constituents about unemployment claims being delayed, denied or just lost in the bureaucracy,” they wrote. “Unfortunately, we have also seen the governor’s past plans and initiatives fail to reform these problems, and the recently released governor’s budget offered no new proposals for strategic changes, systems investment, or management improvements.”

For the department specifically, Howle recommends it revise its public dashboard to show how many claims are actually waiting for payment and catalogue the reasons for each call it receives. The department responded it will implement all of the audit’s suggestions and noted it has greatly stepped up fraud prevention efforts, catching over 357,000 fraudulent claims in the last three months.

— By Nick Cahill, CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Grapevine Reopened with CHP Escorts After Latest Storm
Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021
Grapevine Reopened with CHP Escorts After Latest Storm
Caltrans officials announced shortly before noon on Wednesday that the Grapevine had reopened for through traffic with California Highway Patrol escorts.
FULL STORY...
Audit Slams California Employment Department Over Pandemic Failings
Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021
Audit Slams California Employment Department Over Pandemic Failings
Nearly a year into a pandemic that gobbled up millions of jobs and caused double-digit jobless rates, California's Employment Development Department is still mired one of the largest — and most costly — bureaucratic failures in state history.
FULL STORY...
Supes Hear Options for Removing Villanueva; Barger in Firm Opposition
Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021
Supes Hear Options for Removing Villanueva; Barger in Firm Opposition
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors learned Tuesday there are four legal options for removing county Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has been accused of a lack of leadership and obstructing oversight, among other issues.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Library Opens 2021 ‘One Story One City’ Reading Program with ‘Eat Joy’
Santa Clarita Public Library officials have announced the return of their popular annual reading program, "One Story One City," with a delicious new book selection.
Santa Clarita Library Opens 2021 ‘One Story One City’ Reading Program with ‘Eat Joy’
Grapevine Reopened with CHP Escorts After Latest Storm
Caltrans officials announced shortly before noon on Wednesday that the Grapevine had reopened for through traffic with California Highway Patrol escorts.
Grapevine Reopened with CHP Escorts After Latest Storm
BioSolar Rebrands as NewHydrogen Inc., Places $5M Private Offering
BioSolar, Inc. (OTC: BSRC), a Santa Clarita-based developer of green energy technologies, announced Sunday that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase in a private placement offering 83,333,334 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 83,333,334 shares of common stock.
BioSolar Rebrands as NewHydrogen Inc., Places $5M Private Offering
Audit Slams California Employment Department Over Pandemic Failings
Nearly a year into a pandemic that gobbled up millions of jobs and caused double-digit jobless rates, California's Employment Development Department is still mired one of the largest — and most costly — bureaucratic failures in state history.
Audit Slams California Employment Department Over Pandemic Failings
Supes Hear Options for Removing Villanueva; Barger in Firm Opposition
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors learned Tuesday there are four legal options for removing county Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has been accused of a lack of leadership and obstructing oversight, among other issues.
Supes Hear Options for Removing Villanueva; Barger in Firm Opposition
State Officials Grill SoCal Edison About ‘Mistakes,’ ‘Operational Gaps’ During Power Shutoffs
California Public Utilities Commission members asked Southern California Edison officials to address the power company’s “mistakes” and “operational gaps” that led to widespread power shutoffs over the past few months, during a webcast meeting Tuesday.
State Officials Grill SoCal Edison About ‘Mistakes,’ ‘Operational Gaps’ During Power Shutoffs
Raymond Magana of Santa Clarita Pleads Guilty to Fraud After Receiving $1M in PPP Loans
Raymond Magana of Santa Clarita pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal criminal charge that he fraudulently obtained more than $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loans for his sham companies by submitting fake tax documents and fraudulent employee information.
Raymond Magana of Santa Clarita Pleads Guilty to Fraud After Receiving $1M in PPP Loans
Scathing California EDD Audit Prompts Bipartisan Call for Response
On Tuesday, California's non-partisan State Auditor released the results of an audit of the Employment Development Department or EDD originally called for by members of the Senate Republican Caucus last summer.
Scathing California EDD Audit Prompts Bipartisan Call for Response
Multi-Agency ‘Operation Lost Angels’ Recovers 33 Missing Children
On behalf of more than two dozen partner agencies, Assistant Director in Charge Kristi K. Johnson of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office announced the results of "Operation Lost Angels,” an initiative which began on January 11 and recently culminated in the recovery of 33 children.
Multi-Agency ‘Operation Lost Angels’ Recovers 33 Missing Children
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Zonta Club’s 16 Days of Activism Receives Proclamation from City
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley took part in the “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign from Nov. 25 - Dec. 10, 2020.
Zonta Club’s 16 Days of Activism Receives Proclamation from City
L.A. County COVID-19 One Year Later: 15,592 Deaths; 1,085,044 Total Cases
One year ago (Tuesday), the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced its first case of the novel coronavirus.
L.A. County COVID-19 One Year Later: 15,592 Deaths; 1,085,044 Total Cases
Confusion on Second Dose Scheduling Prompts County Officials to Offer Clarity
With COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked at Los Angeles County sites through the end of the week, Public Health officials assured those who received their first dose are guaranteed their second — but confusion over the scheduling process prompted officials to clarify the situation Tuesday.
Confusion on Second Dose Scheduling Prompts County Officials to Offer Clarity
Sierra Crest Retail Center Sold for $9.9 Million
CBRE announced the sale of Sierra Crest Center, a neighborhood retail and office center in Santa Clarita, to a joint venture group for $9.9 million.
Sierra Crest Retail Center Sold for $9.9 Million
Newhall’s Pioneer Oil Refinery Recognized as Historic Site
Built in the 19th century, the Pioneer Oil Refinery in Newhall played a pivotal role in the early development of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Newhall’s Pioneer Oil Refinery Recognized as Historic Site
Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing special meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 27, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Special Meeting
Five Point Holdings Sells Nearly 500 New Homesites in Valencia
Five Point Holdings, LLC recently announced the sale of additional homesites at its Valencia community, previously known as Newhall Ranch, and the lineup of homebuilders for the first phase of the community.
Five Point Holdings Sells Nearly 500 New Homesites in Valencia
California May Switch to Age-Based COVID-19 Vaccination System
As COVID-19 vaccination continues for health care workers and those over 65, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday California is looking to prioritize the next phases of vaccination efforts by age, rather than occupation.
California May Switch to Age-Based COVID-19 Vaccination System
Judge Rules Against Environmentalists Over Grapevine Development
Tejon Ranch Co. declared victory for its 8,000-acre Grapevine mixed-use development after a Kern County Superior Court judge ruled against an Arizona-based environmental group that dubbed the project “damaging.”
Judge Rules Against Environmentalists Over Grapevine Development
Jan. 30: Community Blood Drive for Valencia High’s Pedro Roman
In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Leukemia. After one long and hard-fought year, Roman is now in remission due to the success of his latest treatment.
Jan. 30: Community Blood Drive for Valencia High’s Pedro Roman
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Monday COVID-19 Roundup; 5 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as State Lifts Stay-at-Home Order
California Public Health officials lifted the regional Stay at Home Order statewide on Monday as Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 43 new deaths and 6,642 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported five new deaths on Saturday and Monday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup; 5 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as State Lifts Stay-at-Home Order
L.A. County to Align with State, Lift ‘Safer at Home’ Order by End of Week
Los Angeles County is set to align its health order with California's by the end of the week, as the state lifted its regional stay-at-home order statewide Monday, green-lighting the reopening of in-person outside dining and hair and nail salons, among other businesses.
L.A. County to Align with State, Lift ‘Safer at Home’ Order by End of Week
California Stay At Home Order Lifted for All Regions Including SoCal
Officials with the California Department of Public Health on Monday ordered the Regional Stay at Home Order lifted for all regions statewide, including the three regions that had still been under the order – San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California.
California Stay At Home Order Lifted for All Regions Including SoCal
%d bloggers like this: