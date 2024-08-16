Aug. 19: Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins in Saugus

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the Road Rehab Overlay Program which will start construction on residential streets in various neighborhoods throughout the city is kicking off in Saugus on Monday, Aug. 19.

Preliminary work began the week of Aug. 12-16 and construction will start on Aug. 19. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Among the streets in Saugus where the construction is scheduled are: Heidi Jo Lane, Kenfel Drive, Carol Sue Lane, Angela Yvonne Avenue, Peggy Joyce Lane, Susan Beth Way, Diane Marie Circle and Rose Lee Court.

City officials ask residents to be mindful of the construction zone and pay special attention to workers and the no parking signs.

For more information on the Road Rehab Program, please visit SantaClarita.gov/RoadRehab.

