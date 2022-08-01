Aug. 2: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar.
SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley serving learners in grades TK through 12, will welcome learners, their families and interested members of the community to its Summer Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Brenda Bennett as the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School and Rich Gutierrez as a new assistant principal at Hart High School.
“The city of Santa Clarita remains steadfast that Los Angeles County must complete the appropriate review required by the California Environmental Quality Act before any work is done to transform Camp Scott into a permanent facility for juvenile serious offenders,
Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, an annual event that takes riders on a trip to see some of the brightest and most awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita, was recently recognized by the American Public Transportation Association with a 2022 AdWheel Award.
Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as Acting Fire Chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Monday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three new deaths and 359 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 41 deaths and 13,373 new cases countywide.
The former human resources manager at a Santa Clarita-based race car design and development company was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to defraud her then-employer out of more than $1.7 million earmarked for diversity recruitment by using two fake businesses that billed for services that were never performed.
In a teleconference with media outlets on July 29, California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón provided an update on the state’s efforts in response to the monkeypox outbreak in California.
SCV 40 Under Forty is an award ceremony that honors 40 individuals, from ages 18-40, that are dedicated, passionate and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities.
