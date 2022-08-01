header image

Aug. 2: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
| Monday, Aug 1, 2022
child development program

The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center,  24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar.

To connect by computer (video or audio): https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89598678482

Webinar ID: 895 9867 8482

To dial by phone: 877 853 5247 (Toll Free) or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free).

To view agenda in its entirety, click [here].

Scan

Scan the QR code with your phone to view this meeting agenda on your phone.
