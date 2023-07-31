Aug. 8: Veteran Resume Workshop at Starbucks Stevenson Ranch

The community is invited to attend a Veteran Resume Workshop at the Starbucks, Marketplace location in Stevenson Ranch, Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This workshop is being hosted to help out Santa Clarita Valley’s local veteran community.

Recruiters and managers will be on hand to help take the skills you learned in the field and translate them into the civilian workforce that best represents you.

For more information or to reserve your spot, email US2086420@starbucks.com.

Starbucks Marketplace is located at 25720 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, 91381.

