July 30
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant
Rancho Camulos
Back-to-School For SCV Students Nears
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
080823_BACK_TO_SCHOOL_DW_02-scaled

For students in the Santa Clarita Valley summer is fading fast as back-to-school dates loom. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Monday, Aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 12-15.

The junior high and high schools of the William S. Hart Union School District will return to school on Monday, Aug. 12. Those schools are:

High Schools:

Academy of the Canyons

Canyon High School

Castaic High School

Golden Valley High School

Jereann Bowman High School

Learning Post Academy

Saugus High School

Valencia High School

West Ranch High School

William S. Hart High School

Junior High Schools:

Arroyo Seco Junior High

La Mesa Junior High

Placerita Junior High

Rancho Pico Junior High

Rio Norte Junior High

Sierra Vista Junior High

The Castaic Union School District returns to school on Monday, Aug. 12. Those schools are:

Castaic Middle School

Castaic Elementary School

Live Oak Elementary School

Northlake Hills Elementary School

For elementary schools in the Saugus Union School District the back-to-school date is Tuesday, Aug. 13. Those schools are:

Bridgeport Elementary School

Cedarcreek Elementary School

Charles Helmers Elementary School

Emblem Academy

Highlands Elementary School

James Foster Elementary School

Mountainview Elementary School

North Park Elementary School

Plum Canyon Elementary School

Rio Vista Elementary School

Rosedell Elementary School

Santa Clarita Elementary School

Skyblue Mesa Elementary School

Tesoro del Valle Elementary School

West Creek Academy

The Newhall School District will return to school on Thursday, Aug. 15. Those schools are:

Dr. J. Michael Mcgrath Elementary

Meadows Elementary

Newhall Elementary

Oak Hills Elementary

Old Orchard Elementary

Peachland Avenue Elementary

Pico Canyon Elementary

Stevenson Ranch Elementary

Valencia Valley Elementary

Wiley Canyon Elementary

The elementary schools in the Sulphur Springs Union School District will return to school on Thursday, Aug. 15. Those schools are:

Canyon Springs Community School

Fair Oaks Ranch Community School

Golden Oak Community School

Leona Cox Community School

Mint Canyon Community School

Mitchell Community School

Pinetree Community School

Sulphur Springs Community School

Valley View Community School

First day of Fall semester for College of the Canyons is Monday, Aug. 19.

The Master’s University will start Fall semester on Monday, Aug. 26.

California Institute of the Arts will resume classes on Monday, Sept. 9.
