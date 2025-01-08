Barger Comments on L.A. County Measure E (Firefighting) Implementation Plan

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger recently issued a statement regarding how Measure E funds will benefit the county’s firefighting capabilities.

The comments were in reaction to a presentation by Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone on a Measure E spending plan:

“Today’s report on how Measure E funds will be used to strengthen our county’s firefighting capabilities couldn’t be more relevant,” Barger said. “The Palisades wildfire that’s currently burning is a grave reminder of the threats our county must stand ready to prevent and fight.

“I’m pleased there will be a strong emphasis on hiring, training and certifying additional firefighters and paramedics. This will ease the strain caused by overtime mandates, boost morale and ensure our fire personnel are well-prepared to respond to emergencies. The implementation plan our board heard … reflects the thoughtful leadership and vision of Chief Marrone and his team.

“We must continue being transparent about how this taxpayer-approved measure will be used to strengthen public safety for all of Los Angeles County. The public deserves to know how funds will be used and managed. I look forward to reviewing and approving a more detailed spending proposal that’ll be presented to our board by June 30 to ensure these vital improvements are realized.”

Los Angeles County is projecting Measure E will generate $152 million in fiscal year 2025-26.

According to Chief Marrone’s report, Measure E funds will be used to renovate fire facilities, acquire emergency and non-emergency vehicles and purchase more aircraft, boats and other essential tools. Chief Marrone also shared the following spending plan priorities:

$12 million will be used to convert 15 engine companies from three-person staffing to four-person staffing to meet National Fire Protection Agency standards, ensuring faster and more effective emergency responses;



$35.6 million will be spent to fund the replacement of Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce and the construction of a much-needed additional fire station in Lancaster, adjacent to Fire Station 33, the busiest station in the county;



$25 million will be used to replace aging engines, trucks, paramedic squads and other critical vehicles;



$20 million will be allocated over five years to replace aging fire stations;



$6.8 million will fund facility repairs, seismic retrofitting and a dispatch center build-out.

There will be annual reviews by the Fire District Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee and independent audits to ensure tax revenue is spent responsibly and transparently to build confidence and trust with the public.

