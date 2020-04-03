Today in SCV History (April 3)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with at least 78 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley. As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 65 active cases in the city of Santa Clarita, 4 in Castaic, 5 in Stevenson Ranch and between 1 and 4 each in unincorporated areas of Acton, Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia (areas with populations fewer than 25,000 where the number of cases is “suppressed” by the county citing privacy reasons), bringing the SCV total to at least 78.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, wants to make sure residents of the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys are aware of the new resources available for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State Board of Education (SBE), California Department of Education (CDE), California State University (CSU), University of California (UC), California Community Colleges, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities have been working together to understand and address the heightened concerns of students and families and the difficult conditions of this time.
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California State Board of Education (SBE) have issued new guidance on graduation requirements and grading for seniors.
(CN) — As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on economies around the world, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 6.6 million people applied for unemployment insurance benefits over the last week — roughly 2% of the country’s population.
As California and the rest of the nation settle in for a long haul of staying “safe at home,” the novelty of homeschooling has worn off for many parents as they juggle keeping their kids engaged academically while, at the same time, trying to do their own work from a makeshift home office.
Earthquake, fire, epidemic, pandemic are all real disasters. Are you ready? Have you prepared? If you’re still running to the store every other day, you’re not prepared, and you could be opening yourself up to infection.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.