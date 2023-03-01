Board of Supervisors Appoints New LACoFD Fire Chief

The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors appointed Anthony C. Marrone to serve as the tenth Fire Chief of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Feb 28, 2023.
After serving as the Interim Fire Chief for more than 11 months, Chief Marrone steps into the permanent role.
With more than 37 years of experience, his well-established career combines broad experience in both emergency and business operations with an extensive list of accomplishments and assignments, including supervising and managing the Leadership and Professional Standards Bureau, Special Services Bureau, Emergency Medical Services Bureau, East Regional Operations Bureau, and Central Regional Operations Bureau, in addition to managing special projects and Business Operations.
Chief Marrone has also directly managed routine and complex wildland fires and other significant all-risk incidents.
Chief Marrone will lead one of the largest and most diverse fire departments in the world, providing traditional and non-traditional fire and life safety services to more than 4.0 million residents and communities in 60 cities and 122 unincorporated areas served by the Department within its 2,311-square-mile service area.
The Department operates out of 177 fire stations, with just over 5,000 emergency responders and business professionals operating within an annual budget of $1.5 billion. In addition, the Fire Department provides ocean lifeguard, 9-1-1 dispatch, health hazardous materials, and forestry services throughout the County.
“I am thankful to the Board for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility and opportunity to move the needle forward and I embrace what lies ahead,” said Chief Marrone. “I recognize there is work to be done and I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Supervisors, Labor, our membership, and the residents and communities we serve, to do what is best, just, and right; enhance the delivery and quality of emergency and life safety services; stabilize the Department’s budget; address our workers’ compensation challenges; focus on employee wellness; and, lead through a lens of equity and diversity, so everyone has a path to success and a workplace where they feel welcome and know that they belong.”
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Lindsey P. Horvath calling for, in the first time in the history of the Board, an independent third-party review of its governance structure.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Lindsey P. Horvath calling for, in the first time in the history of the Board, an independent third-party review of its governance structure.
Influential Chicano playwright and filmmaker Luis Valdez will discuss his theater company, El Teatro Campesino and its influence on the evolution of Chicano theater, during a special presentation on March 15, at California State University, Northridge.
College of the Canyons competed at the Riverside City College Invitational Monday, Feb. 27 at Victoria Country Club, battling through inclement weather to settle for fifth place in the 16-team field from across the state.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will result in the county executing a first-of-its-kind agreement with trade and union entities that will bring thousands of trade and skilled labor jobs to Los Angeles County.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 25. Held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Think Big, Speak Up!”
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available to review for a 60-day review by the public beginning on March 7 and ending on May 7.
TriasMD, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced its acquisition of Gateway Surgery Center, 28682 The Old Road. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.