Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Soup for the Soul Fundraiser

Bridge To Home is seeking volunteer support for Soup for the Soul, from helping the planning committee to helping before or during the event.

Soup for the Soul planning is underway for the Feb. 26 event. This heartwarming fundraiser will celebrate 25 years of “Help Hope and Change” in Santa Clarita. Join us in creating a successful fundraiser that will support our most vulnerable neighbors.

The Soup for the Soul fundraiser will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The event will feature a formal sit down dinner, live entertainment, our signature auction and heartfelt moments of sharing why raising money for Bridge to Home is so important.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, click here to learn about sponsoring SFS 2023.

Ticket sales will be announced soon.

If you would like to be part of this event, please go to btohome.org/event-volunteers or email our fundraising events coordinator at jennifer.gregg@btohome.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...