header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 7
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 7
| Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022
Water drop


Today, the California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.

Cases

-California has reported 4,140 probable and confirmed MPX cases.

-Cases have been reported in 40 local health jurisdictions.

-Complete case data is available on the state’s MPX data dashboard.

Hospitalizations

-There have been 140 hospitalizations in California due to the MPX virus and no reported deaths.

Vaccines

-California has received 144,671 vials of MPX vaccine, including 57,322 delivered directly to Los Angeles County from the federal government.

-CDPH has distributed 139,324 vials to local public health departments.

-Complete allocation and distribution data is available on the MPX vaccine page.

Treatment

-California has distributed 3,765 oral treatment courses of Tecovirimat

Know the Signs

People with MPX may first develop flu-like illness with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and enlarged lymph nodes. A characteristic rash, which can appear like blisters or pimples in certain parts of the body, may occur a few days later. These blisters or pimples may be very painful. MPX may require hospitalization in rare instances. In some cases, no flu-like symptoms appear, and individuals only develop a rash. People with the virus may experience all or only a few of these symptoms. The illness may last for up to 2 to 4 weeks and usually resolves without specific treatment.

Slow & Prevent Spread

There are several measures that can be taken to prevent infection with MPX virus:

-Avoid any physical contact like hugging, kissing, or sexual intimacy with people who have symptoms of MPX, including a rash or sores.

-Talk to sexual partner/s about any recent illness. Be aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or a partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus.

-Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX.

-Do not handle or touch bedding, towels, clothing, or other fabrics that have been in contact with someone with MPX.

-Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

-Read the CDC’s latest information on safer sex, social gatherings and MPX.

If you have symptoms:

-Reach out to a health care provider to get checked out. If you don’t have a provider or health insurance, visit a public health clinic near you.

-Take a break from sexual and intimate contact as well as attending public gatherings.

-Isolate from others you live with.

-Wear a mask and cover rashes if needing to be around others and when visiting a health care provider.

 

Health care providers should use standard and recommended isolation precautions when caring for patients with suspected or confirmed MPX infection.

Additional Resources

CDPH provides multiple resources, including a Q&A, and communications toolkit with fact sheets, videos and social media assets for the public, community organizations, health care providers, and media outlets
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases
Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022
Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,737 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 7
Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 7
Today, the California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
FULL STORY...
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,737 new cases countywide.
Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases
Santa Clarita Chamber Announces Two Ribbon Cuttings For Local Business
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is welcoming two new businesses to the valley with ribbon cuttings Thursday and Friday.
Santa Clarita Chamber Announces Two Ribbon Cuttings For Local Business
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 7
Today, the California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 7
Sept 20: VIA Hosts Breakfast To Interpret the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act takes aim at reducing the deficit through taxes on the largest corporations and lowering health-care costs on prescription drugs. At the same time, it is far-reaching legislation to combat climate change.
Sept 20: VIA Hosts Breakfast To Interpret the Inflation Reduction Act
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
NewHydrogen, Inc. NEWH, the developer of a green hydrogen generator, today reported on the progress of its Oxygen Evolution Reaction catalyst that does not use iridium and is for use in proton exchange membrane electrolyzers.
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. 
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
Olive Branch Theatricals, an performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house on Thursday, Sept 22 at 6 -7:30 p.m. at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 3412.
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
California State University, Northridge, along with four other CSUs in the area, local community college and K-12 public school districts have formed the Los Angeles Region K-16 Collaborative, which has been awarded approximately $18 million by the state to improve enrollment and degree completion of underrepresented students in fields that lead to increased economic mobility, such as healthcare, engineering and computer science.
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley
CSUN returns home Thursday when the Matadors host Utah Valley. The action begins at 5 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the CSUN women's soccer team who plays at 7:30 p.m. against USC.
Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday one new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,430 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
California State University, Northridge’s Jack Rhead was named The Big West men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week Sept. 5.
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Join the city of Santa Clarita and The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive, for the inaugural Community Skate Day!
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday.
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
Donna Sheng, a California State University, Northridge physics professor who specializes in quantum matter and quantum information science, admitted that trying to explain what she does to lay people can be confusing.
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
College of the Canyons is the only California community college named among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network is excited to be offering its first hybrid meeting.
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
For the safety of motorists and truckers, the California Department of Transportation will keep the two right lanes closed on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road to before Templin Highway for the time being to further evaluate integrity of the freeway lanes and two retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
The California Department of Motor Vehicles continues to serve customers statewide during this extreme heat event.
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
If you don’t have your REAL ID yet, add it to your list of back-to-school tasks.
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
Four different players scored four goals as The Master's got their second win in a row, defeating the Westcliff Warriors 4-0 on another hot day in Santa Clarita Monday.
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: