CalArts Mourns Death of Longtime Film/Video Faculty Bérénice Reynaud

California Institute of the Arts mourns the death of longtime School of Film/Video faculty Bérénice Reynaud on Sunday, Sept. 17 after a multiyear battle with cancer.
A curator, critic and author, Reynaud taught in the CalArts School of Film/Video for more than 30 years with a brilliant, rigorous relationship to cinema that influenced generations of students. She was fiercely intelligent, loving and a tireless advocate for the filmmakers, activists and rebels that made up both her local and global family.
Reynaud often said that teaching brought her the most joy in her life. Her students and colleagues meant everything to her. She was thoroughly dedicated to her work at CalArts, a passion that kept her fighting through many years of difficult treatments.
Born and raised in France, Reynaud studied philosophy at Paris I-Sorbonne, cinema studies at NYU and was a Helena Rubenstein fellow at the Whitney Museum Independent Studies Program. She was the author of “New Chinas/New Cinemas” (1999) and “Hou Hsiao-hsien’s A City of Sadness” (2002). A regular contributor to Senses of Cinema, she also published in Cahiers du cinéma, Sight & Sound, Film Comment, Afterimage, Le Monde diplomatique and Cinemaya the Asian Film Quarterly, among many other journals, scholarly publications, encyclopedias and catalog articles.
As a correspondent for the San Sebastian International Film Festival and the Viennale and board member of Filmforum LA, Reynaud was a central figure in the Los Angeles and international independent film communities, watching everything with an omnivorous curiosity, always finding joy in discovering new artists and championing their work. In the 1980s, she developed a deep interest in Chinese cinema, was a pioneer of the introduction of Chinese video art and documentary in the United States and France, and for many years served as Curatorial Adviser and member of the Programming Committee for the China Onscreen Biennial. In 2017, she curated a major retrospective of contemporary Chinese cinema for the Cinémathèque française.
Reynaud was the founding co-curator, with Steve Anker, of the Film at REDCAT series from its inception in 2003. Together, Reynaud and Anker curated several hundred programs of work by international, documentary, narrative, and experimental media artists.
Reynaud was especially dedicated to including underrepresented filmmakers, showing work by dozens of queer artists and artists of color, expanding the breadth and reach of Film at REDCAT. Following Anker’s retirement, she continued curating the series with great innovation with Thomas Eduardo (2020-2021) and Jheanelle Brown (since 2022). Reynaud’s passion and determination were essential factors in making REDCAT a key part of Los Angeles’ vibrant independent media culture.
As a curator, Reynaud also created exhibitions for Artists Space, The Collective for Living Cinema, MOMA, Museum of the Moving Image, UCLA Film & Television Archives, Cinémathèque française, and Festival d’Automne and the Galerie Nationale du Jeu de Paume. She was one of the main organizers of Against Oblivion, the Chantal Akerman retrospective that took place in several Los Angeles venues and at New York’s BAM in 2016 and edited the Senses of Cinema dossier devoted to Akerman.
Reynaud’s teaching and mentoring was always timely and thoughtful. She played a key role in bringing students in direct conversation with such esteemed filmmakers as Agnes Varda, Isaac Julien, Chantal Akerman, Julie Dash and many, many more. In response to the COVID quarantine, she quickly designed The Room, a seminar on confinement that was both a provocation and an invitation to students to think deeply about the moment. This summer, she was planning “Fourteen Questions for Jean-Luc Godard,” a deep dive into the filmmaker’s work following his death last year.
More information about a remembrance event for Reynaud’s enormous community will be released when available.
CSUN Cinematheque will present the film series, “John Singleton & the Auteurs that Inspired Him,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. The series is inspired by a standing exhibition of the late filmmaker’s private vintage foreign poster collection on display at California State University, Northridge.
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has approved a multi-year tuition proposal that will increase tuition by six percent per year for five years, and help to bring stability to the university's budget.
This fall, College of the Canyons has launched a new certificate program for veteran service providers, such as veteran counselors in higher education, government agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations.
The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host "Dylan Brody's Thinking Allowed" Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, ALADS, has set up a donation page for Santa Clarita resident Los Angeles County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s family. All proceeds go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an increase in cases of Canine Parvovirus among dogs and puppies admitted to its animal care centers. DACC urges pet owners to take preventive measures to protect their canine family members in the Antelope Valley.
Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host the 13th annual Salute to Patriots event Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Salute to Patriots is a celebration of United States veterans as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and dedicated service to America.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The escalating presence of fentanyl in our community and the number of drug-related deaths is steadily increasing every year and has raised deep concerns among parents, caregivers, first responders and community leaders.
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
