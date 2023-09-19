header image

September 19
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
CalArts Mourns Death of Longtime Film/Video Faculty Bérénice Reynaud
| Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023

Bérénice Reynaud cropCalifornia Institute of the Arts mourns the death of longtime School of Film/Video faculty Bérénice Reynaud on Sunday, Sept. 17 after a multiyear battle with cancer.

A curator, critic and author, Reynaud taught in the CalArts School of Film/Video for more than 30 years with a brilliant, rigorous relationship to cinema that influenced generations of students. She was fiercely intelligent, loving and a tireless advocate for the filmmakers, activists and rebels that made up both her local and global family.

Reynaud often said that teaching brought her the most joy in her life. Her students and colleagues meant everything to her. She was thoroughly dedicated to her work at CalArts, a passion that kept her fighting through many years of difficult treatments.

Born and raised in France, Reynaud studied philosophy at Paris I-Sorbonne, cinema studies at NYU and was a Helena Rubenstein fellow at the Whitney Museum Independent Studies Program. She was the author of “New Chinas/New Cinemas” (1999) and “Hou Hsiao-hsien’s A City of Sadness” (2002). A regular contributor to Senses of Cinema, she also published in Cahiers du cinéma, Sight & Sound, Film Comment, Afterimage, Le Monde diplomatique and Cinemaya the Asian Film Quarterly, among many other journals, scholarly publications, encyclopedias and catalog articles.

As a correspondent for the San Sebastian International Film Festival and the Viennale and board member of Filmforum LA, Reynaud was a central figure in the Los Angeles and international independent film communities, watching everything with an omnivorous curiosity, always finding joy in discovering new artists and championing their work. In the 1980s, she developed a deep interest in Chinese cinema, was a pioneer of the introduction of Chinese video art and documentary in the United States and France, and for many years served as Curatorial Adviser and member of the Programming Committee for the China Onscreen Biennial. In 2017, she curated a major retrospective of contemporary Chinese cinema for the Cinémathèque française.

Reynaud was the founding co-curator, with Steve Anker, of the Film at REDCAT series from its inception in 2003. Together, Reynaud and Anker curated several hundred programs of work by international, documentary, narrative, and experimental media artists.

Reynaud was especially dedicated to including underrepresented filmmakers, showing work by dozens of queer artists and artists of color, expanding the breadth and reach of Film at REDCAT. Following Anker’s retirement, she continued curating the series with great innovation with Thomas Eduardo (2020-2021) and Jheanelle Brown (since 2022). Reynaud’s passion and determination were essential factors in making REDCAT a key part of Los Angeles’ vibrant independent media culture.

As a curator, Reynaud also created exhibitions for Artists Space, The Collective for Living Cinema, MOMA, Museum of the Moving Image, UCLA Film & Television Archives, Cinémathèque française, and Festival d’Automne and the Galerie Nationale du Jeu de Paume. She was one of the main organizers of Against Oblivion, the Chantal Akerman retrospective that took place in several Los Angeles venues and at New York’s BAM in 2016 and edited the Senses of Cinema dossier devoted to Akerman.

Reynaud’s teaching and mentoring was always timely and thoughtful. She played a key role in bringing students in direct conversation with such esteemed filmmakers as Agnes Varda, Isaac Julien, Chantal Akerman, Julie Dash and many, many more. In response to the COVID quarantine, she quickly designed The Room, a seminar on confinement that was both a provocation and an invitation to students to think deeply about the moment. This summer, she was planning “Fourteen Questions for Jean-Luc Godard,” a deep dive into the filmmaker’s work following his death last year.

More information about a remembrance event for Reynaud’s enormous community will be released when available.

CSUN’s Exclusive John Singleton Exhibit Inspires Fall ’23 Cinematheque

CSUN’s Exclusive John Singleton Exhibit Inspires Fall ’23 Cinematheque
Friday, Sep 15, 2023
CSUN Cinematheque will present the film series, “John Singleton & the Auteurs that Inspired Him,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. The series is inspired by a standing exhibition of the late filmmaker’s private vintage foreign poster collection on display at California State University, Northridge.
FULL STORY...

CSU Board Approves Multi-Year Tuition Hike

CSU Board Approves Multi-Year Tuition Hike
Thursday, Sep 14, 2023
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has approved a multi-year tuition proposal that will increase tuition by six percent per year for five years, and help to bring stability to the university's budget.
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Leads Efforts to Secure Funding for Colleges

State Superintendent Leads Efforts to Secure Funding for Colleges
Wednesday, Sep 13, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond does not support the tuition increase and believes it will place an unnecessary financial burden on students.
FULL STORY...

Veteran Support Certificate Program Launched at COC

Veteran Support Certificate Program Launched at COC
Tuesday, Sep 12, 2023
This fall, College of the Canyons has launched a new certificate program for veteran service providers, such as veteran counselors in higher education, government agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 6-8: ‘Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed’ at The MAIN
The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host "Dylan Brody's Thinking Allowed" Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.
Oct. 6-8: ‘Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed’ at The MAIN
ALADS Donations Benefit Clinkunbroomer Family
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, ALADS, has set up a donation page for Santa Clarita resident Los Angeles County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s family. All proceeds go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.
ALADS Donations Benefit Clinkunbroomer Family
iLEAD Charter School Network Recieves Art Grant from L.A. County
The iLEAD Charter School Network has received a $23,800 Arts Ed Collective Advancement Grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
iLEAD Charter School Network Recieves Art Grant from L.A. County
Love to Resign Seat From Saugus Union School District Governing Board
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. to accept the resignation of board member Cassandra Love.
Love to Resign Seat From Saugus Union School District Governing Board
Animal Control Warns Parvo Cases Increase in AV
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an increase in cases of Canine Parvovirus among dogs and puppies admitted to its animal care centers. DACC urges pet owners to take preventive measures to protect their canine family members in the Antelope Valley.
Animal Control Warns Parvo Cases Increase in AV
Hart District Students Earn Academic Honors
Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.
Hart District Students Earn Academic Honors
The 13th Annual Salute to Patriots Seeks Nominations
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host the 13th annual Salute to Patriots event Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Salute to Patriots is a celebration of United States veterans as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and dedicated service to America.
The 13th Annual Salute to Patriots Seeks Nominations
TMU Brings Home 5-2 Road Win Against Westmont
The Master's University men's soccer team traveled to Santa Barbara to take on a familiar rival, coming away with a 5-2 win over the Westmont Warriors Saturday.
TMU Brings Home 5-2 Road Win Against Westmont
Cougars Best Palomar in 17-7 Defensive Victory
College of the Canyons claimed a 17-7 defensive-minded victory over No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday, bouncing back in a big way to ensure it exited Cougar Stadium with a victory. 
Cougars Best Palomar in 17-7 Defensive Victory
Slugs Down Lady Mustangs 2-0
Two goals in the first 17 minutes of the game proved to be the difference as The Master's University women's soccer team lost on the road to the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs 2-0 Saturday.
Slugs Down Lady Mustangs 2-0
Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
The Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament was such a smashing success last year, the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit is bringing it back again in 2023!
Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
Sept. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 18 - Sunday, Sept. 24.
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Palmdale Man Arrested in Connection with SCV Deputy’s Death
Update as of 1:30 p.m.: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a 29-year-old Palmdale man in the ambush killing of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
Palmdale Man Arrested in Connection with SCV Deputy’s Death
Ken Striplin | Truth About Fentanyl
The escalating presence of fentanyl in our community and the number of drug-related deaths is steadily increasing every year and has raised deep concerns among parents, caregivers, first responders and community leaders.
Ken Striplin | Truth About Fentanyl
Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host Music & Movie Under the Oaks on Saturday, Sept. 23, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks
NAACP Local Chapter Awarding Scholarships to SCV Students
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
NAACP Local Chapter Awarding Scholarships to SCV Students
LASD to Assist Installing Car Seats During Child Passenger Safety Week
During Child Passenger Safety Week, which began Sunday and will go through to Sept. 23, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will help parents and caregivers with installing child safety seats.
LASD to Assist Installing Car Seats During Child Passenger Safety Week
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Sept 20: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
Sept 20: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
