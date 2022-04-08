CalArts Presenting 2022 Actor Showcase in New York, Burbank

The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater BFA and MFA 2022 students will present an actor showcase at theaters in New York and in Burbank.

The 36 members of the graduating company will appear Friday, April 8 at the Five Angels Theater on 10th Avenue in New York for the one hour showcase followed by a reception.

On Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. the company will appear at a one hour showcase at The Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. Burbank, CA 91502.

A reception for the graduating company will also follow the show at The Colony Theatre.

To RSVP and view the artists’ scenes and monologues visit CalArts Showcase.

‍

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...