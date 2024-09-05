header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
| Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
Cal Arts Fine Cut

PBS SoCal has announced the 33 student finalists for the 25th season of the Fine Cut Festival of Films, showcasing the talents of emerging filmmakers from across Southern California.

This year’s program includes eight films created by California Institute of the Arts students in the School of Film/Video: Christina Wu (BFA 2026), Huayi Yu (BFA 2026), Matthew Lei (BFA 2027), Mina Chacko (BFA 2025), Erika Adriana Salazar Gutierrez (Film/Video BFA 2026), Jaimi Qiu (BFA 2025), Victoria Basadre (BFA 2025) and Sumin Ha (BFA 2025).

PBS SoCal’s Fine Cut offers a chance for student filmmakers to have their work broadcast on television while also providing invaluable professional development opportunities. This year’s festival is particularly significant, as it marks the 25th anniversary of the show.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Landmark Theatres Sunset in Hollywood. Co-hosted by Michael Schneider, Variety‘s television editor and Angelique Jackson, senior entertainment writer, the event will showcase the winners in three categories: Documentary, Animation and Narrative Short Films. In addition to these honors, one student will receive the prestigious Jack Larson Southern California Student Filmmaker Award, which recognizes outstanding storytelling. The winning films will be screened during the ceremony.

In keeping with its tradition of fostering emerging talent, Fine Cut will also host its Fifth Mentor Workshop on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Warner Bros. Entertainment. This workshop, designed in a roundtable format, will include presentations on topics such as financial guidance in the entertainment industry and one-on-one portfolio reviews.

The Fine Cut Festival of Films will be broadcast as a weekly series of six one-hour episodes, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus. Viewers can also stream many of the Fine Cut films online and through the PBS app.

See the programming dates of CalArtian films below.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

“Testimony” by Sumin Ha

“Dead Bird” by Matthew Lei

“Man’s Best Friend” by Jaimi Qiu

Wednesday, Sept. 25

“Eclipse” by Mina Chacko

Wednesday, Oct. 2

“ESOTERICA” by Erika Adriana Salazar Gutierrez

Wednesday, Oct. 9

“What Happens Now?” by Victoria Basadre

Wednesday, Oct. 23

“CAPITALISM!” by Christina Wu

“Cold Soda” by Huayi Yu

For more information and the list of all student films selected for Fine Cut visit www.pbssocal.org/shows/fine-cut.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’

CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
PBS SoCal has announced the 33 student finalists for the 25th season of the Fine Cut Festival of Films, showcasing the talents of emerging filmmakers from across Southern California.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend

CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
The Family Engagement Team in the Office of Student Affairs at California Institute of the Arts is seeking participation from Santa Clarita Valley businesses during the school's annual Family Weekend Oct. 18-20.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof Receives $1M Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance

CSUN Prof Receives $1M Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
California State University, Northridge microbiologist Cristian Ruiz Rueda has dedicated his career to developing novel ways of preventing and treating infectious diseases caused by bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics. 
FULL STORY...

Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature L.A.-based Docs

Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature L.A.-based Docs
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.
FULL STORY...

Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns

Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation. ttelman is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72447320218?pwd=aVOeeiS36F5EddU5snNoAVoUKq5YTw.1
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
After being part of the Parks and Recreation Commission in the early 90s and spending nearly 30 years on the City Council, my life has been dedicated to creating a community where residents and businesses feel welcomed and safe here in Santa Clarita.
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing
This year's SCAA Art Classic and Awards Ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m. along with a viewing Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA. 91350.
Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing
CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
PBS SoCal has announced the 33 student finalists for the 25th season of the Fine Cut Festival of Films, showcasing the talents of emerging filmmakers from across Southern California.
CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, have announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2025 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
William S. Hart School District and Valencia High School will host the first ever International Cultural Festival Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5-8:30 p.m. at the Valencia High School campus, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
The Family Engagement Team in the Office of Student Affairs at California Institute of the Arts is seeking participation from Santa Clarita Valley businesses during the school's annual Family Weekend Oct. 18-20.
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be jumping and jiving when they celebrate the days of poodle skirts and pompadours with “SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
The Master's University cross country teams got off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign at the Mark Covert Classic in Brea.
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2024 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, free of charge.
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita Road Rehab overlay construction began in Newhall on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions in Triple-Digit Heat
As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions in Triple-Digit Heat
CSUN Prof Receives $1M Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance
California State University, Northridge microbiologist Cristian Ruiz Rueda has dedicated his career to developing novel ways of preventing and treating infectious diseases caused by bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics. 
CSUN Prof Receives $1M Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature L.A.-based Docs
Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature L.A.-based Docs
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.- noon.
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 6.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com