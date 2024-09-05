CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’

PBS SoCal has announced the 33 student finalists for the 25th season of the Fine Cut Festival of Films, showcasing the talents of emerging filmmakers from across Southern California.

This year’s program includes eight films created by California Institute of the Arts students in the School of Film/Video: Christina Wu (BFA 2026), Huayi Yu (BFA 2026), Matthew Lei (BFA 2027), Mina Chacko (BFA 2025), Erika Adriana Salazar Gutierrez (Film/Video BFA 2026), Jaimi Qiu (BFA 2025), Victoria Basadre (BFA 2025) and Sumin Ha (BFA 2025).

PBS SoCal’s Fine Cut offers a chance for student filmmakers to have their work broadcast on television while also providing invaluable professional development opportunities. This year’s festival is particularly significant, as it marks the 25th anniversary of the show.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Landmark Theatres Sunset in Hollywood. Co-hosted by Michael Schneider, Variety‘s television editor and Angelique Jackson, senior entertainment writer, the event will showcase the winners in three categories: Documentary, Animation and Narrative Short Films. In addition to these honors, one student will receive the prestigious Jack Larson Southern California Student Filmmaker Award, which recognizes outstanding storytelling. The winning films will be screened during the ceremony.

In keeping with its tradition of fostering emerging talent, Fine Cut will also host its Fifth Mentor Workshop on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Warner Bros. Entertainment. This workshop, designed in a roundtable format, will include presentations on topics such as financial guidance in the entertainment industry and one-on-one portfolio reviews.

The Fine Cut Festival of Films will be broadcast as a weekly series of six one-hour episodes, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus. Viewers can also stream many of the Fine Cut films online and through the PBS app.

See the programming dates of CalArtian films below.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

“Testimony” by Sumin Ha

“Dead Bird” by Matthew Lei

“Man’s Best Friend” by Jaimi Qiu

Wednesday, Sept. 25

“Eclipse” by Mina Chacko

Wednesday, Oct. 2

“ESOTERICA” by Erika Adriana Salazar Gutierrez

Wednesday, Oct. 9

“What Happens Now?” by Victoria Basadre

Wednesday, Oct. 23

“CAPITALISM!” by Christina Wu

“Cold Soda” by Huayi Yu

For more information and the list of all student films selected for Fine Cut visit www.pbssocal.org/shows/fine-cut.

