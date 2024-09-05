CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend

The Family Engagement Team in the Office of Student Affairs at California Institute of the Arts is seeking participation from Santa Clarita Valley businesses during the school’s annual Family Weekend Oct. 18-20.

Opening in Valencia in 1971, CalArts is an internationally recognized pacesetter in educating professional artists and is ranked as America’s top college for students in the arts by Newsweek/The Daily Beast.

“Our community of 1,500 creative students and over 600 dedicated faculty and staff are excited to soon be welcoming students’ families to campus Oct. 18-20, for our annual Family Weekend and we would love to partner with SCV businesses during this celebration, said Sarah Melnick of the Family Engagement Team at CalArts. “We are requesting that businesses offer a discount of 5-10% or another perk to CalArts patrons who visit your business and present their CalArts ID card throughout our Family Weekend.”

Businesses who offer a discount or perk available during the Oct. 18-20 weekend, will be widely promoted online and in-person before and throughout the celebration.

“As a non-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Tax ID 95-6102146), we rely on the generosity of our community for a successful event and we hope SCV businesses help us fulfill our goal to make our students and families feel celebrated, appreciated and connected to their college town and region,” said Melnick. “As one of the largest employers in Santa Clarita with thousands of alumni living and working in the region, there is a great deal of goodwill and brand name recognition generated by businesses who support our programming.”

To participate email families@calarts.edu.

