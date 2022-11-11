CalArts Ranks No. 5 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2022

California Institute of the Arts earns the number five spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the United States, per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.

Ranked ahead of CalArts are:

1. American Film Institute / Los Angeles, CA

2. University of Southern California / Los Angeles, CA

3. New York University / New York, NY

4. Chapman University / Orange, CA

The seventh annual list was arranged according to numerous data points from each of the schools, including class size, student body diversity, networking and scholarship opportunities, as well as updates like new facilities, faculty and academic programs.

TheWrap lauded CalArts for its distinguished alums and efforts to renovate and upgrade its facilities:

“Look behind the scenes of pretty much any recent animated feature and you’re likely to find a CalArts alum in a major role: Mark Andrews (“Brave”), Brad Bird (“The Incredibles”), Chris Buck (“Frozen”), Pete Docter (“Up”), Genndy Tartakovsky (“Dexter’s Laboratory”), Lauren Faust (“My Little Pony”)… The list goes on and on. To keep pace with the industry, the school — founded in 1961, with a little help from Walt Disney — is renovating its animation space and upgrading virtually all of its 25,000 square feet of facilities. Look for the updated space to open next year. The film program is also partnering with CalArts’ Patty Disney Center for Life & Work on a mentorship program for under-represented students that includes hands-on opportunities, internships and mentorships.

See the full 2022 ranking on TheWrap and flip through the college issue of the digital magazine on Flipdocs.

TheWrap is an American online news website covering the business of entertainment and media via digital, print and live events. It was founded by journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009.

