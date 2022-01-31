Caltrans I-5 Construction Advisory SR-134 to Buena Vista Street

Santa Clarita Valley drivers may be impacted by roadwork along the I-5 scheduled today through Feb. 4. Caltrans issued a construction advisory for drivers along the I-5 freeway from SR-134 to Buena Vista Street. Construction will impact drivers with lane closures and some on- and off-ramp closures.

Work listed below will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

-I-5 at Burbank Boulevard: Crews are working at the Burbank Boulevard interchange and in the I-5 median. Some work may occur at night.

-I-5 between Empire Avenue and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing the irrigation system.

-I-5 between Magnolia Blvd and Buena Vista Street: Crews are constructing electrical systems.

Southbound I-5 lane closures include:

-Southbound I-5 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., the right lane and right shoulder (or the two right lanes and right shoulder) may be closed for construction of electrical systems between Buena Vista Street and Magnolia Boulevard.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 lane closures include:

=Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 ramp closures include:

-Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Street lane closures include:

-Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Victory Place or Buena Vista Street.

For more information visit www.my5LA.com

