SR-14 Scoping Meeting Postponed
| Friday, Sep 13, 2024
Antelope Valley Freeway signs

CalTrans, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, planned on holding two scoping meetings to receive public input on enhancing the safety of State Route 14. However, less than a week before the first scoping meeting was to be held, it was announced that the meetings would be postponed for an undetermined period of time.

The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition, consisting of the cities of Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and the county’s fifth district, have been working with regional and state officials for several years to secure investments to improve safety and traffic flow on SR-14. The scoping meetings are the initial step in the environmental study phase of improving SR-14 and public feedback would help guide the Project team in considering various improvement options.

Representing the city of Santa Clarita on the NCTC, Santa Clarita city councilwoman Marsha McLean has been involved in many discussions and meetings with state and regional transportation agencies to emphasize the need for safety improvements on SR-14.

“I am deeply disappointed that the scoping meetings were postponed, especially after 40,000 mailers were sent out to residents and given the fact that the meetings were postponed less than a week before the first meeting was to be held,” said Councilwoman Marsha McLean. “I cannot stress enough how critical these improvements are to those living, working and visiting the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, not to mention the impacts to the goods movement along this corridor. As part of the NCTC Board of Directors, I have advocated for a number of years for safety improvements to relieve the chokepoints along SR-14, as studies have shown a disproportionate amount of collisions in these areas. I worry that the postponement of these public scoping meetings will only delay these much-needed improvements, causing an even greater risk and continued travel delays for those traveling daily along SR-14. It is imperative that CalTrans and Metro immediately reschedule these scoping meetings to be held as soon as possible.”

To learn more about this Project, please visit Metro.net/Projects/14Safety/. To contact officials regarding postponement of the scoping meetings, please call (213) 922-4222 or email SR14@metro.net.
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 17 Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 17 Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
‘Natures’s Palette’ Art Exhibition to Feature in City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, "Nature's Palette," in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
‘Natures’s Palette’ Art Exhibition to Feature in City Hall
Vallarta Supermarkets Adds New Locations
Vallarta Supermarkets Inc., headquartered in Santa Clarita, is continuing to expand within California.
Vallarta Supermarkets Adds New Locations
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Parenting for Prevention, Building a Drug-Free Future
As a father of three, I understand firsthand the importance of guiding our children through open communication and keeping them engaged in extracurricular activities and sports to foster their growth.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Parenting for Prevention, Building a Drug-Free Future
Santa Clarita Announces Fall Hike a Marathon Challenge
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the Third Annual Fall Hiking Challenge where participants are challenged to complete a marathon, 26.2 miles in the Newhall Pass Open Space and surrounding trails.
Santa Clarita Announces Fall Hike a Marathon Challenge
Sept. 17: Planning Commission Continues Hearing on Speedway Property
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 17: Planning Commission Continues Hearing on Speedway Property
Hart District Names Van Oss, Overdevest to Leadership Team
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Valerie Van Oss as the new Director of Fiscal Services and Mark Overdevest as the new assistant principal at Valencia High School.
Hart District Names Van Oss, Overdevest to Leadership Team
No. 16 Canyons Drops 31-20 Result to No. 13 Citrus
No. 16 College of the Canyons took an early first quarter lead before suffering a 31-20 loss to visiting No. 13 Citrus College in its season opener at Cougar Stadium.
No. 16 Canyons Drops 31-20 Result to No. 13 Citrus
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2024/25 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 11 during the regular meetomg pf the Hart District Board of Trustees.
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
Oct. 17: Health & Wellness Forum The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the fifth annual Health & Wellness Forum - The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Oct. 17: Health & Wellness Forum The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage
Ken Striplin | The Green Revolution in Santa Clarita’s Energy Practices
You may have noticed that things look a little different around our city. Maybe you noticed the motion sensor lights at our parks, or the solar panels being installed in city parking lots.
Ken Striplin | The Green Revolution in Santa Clarita’s Energy Practices
Oct. 13: Jeepers Creepers Half-Marathon
The Jeepers Creepers Half-Marathon will be at Valencia Heritage Park, Sunday, Oct. 13 starting at 8 a.m.
Oct. 13: Jeepers Creepers Half-Marathon
Sept. 14-Oct. 27: ‘Spooktacular Art Show’ at the TAADAA Art Gallery
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is hosting “Spooktacular”, a Halloween-themed art exhibition, at the TAADAA Art Gallery, Saturday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 27.
Sept. 14-Oct. 27: ‘Spooktacular Art Show’ at the TAADAA Art Gallery
Oct. 2: Santa Clarita Arts Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 2: Santa Clarita Arts Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication
SCV Water Honored as Charter Member of USC Foundation
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recognized by the USC Foundation for cross-connection control and hydraulic research for being a charter member.
SCV Water Honored as Charter Member of USC Foundation
The MAIN to Present ‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’
The MAIN in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre Los Angeles will host Ray Bradbury's "Something Wicked This Way Comes" starting Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The MAIN to Present ‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Car, Bike Show, Chili Cook-off
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is hosting a Car and Bike Show Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the lodge in Canyon Country.
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Car, Bike Show, Chili Cook-off
Sept. 14: Oak Creek Corral Fundraiser Jamboree for Horse 2 Heart
Oak Creek Corrals 20th anniversary celebration will include a Fundraiser Jamboree for the Horse 2 Heart Non-Profit organization.
Sept. 14: Oak Creek Corral Fundraiser Jamboree for Horse 2 Heart
SCVNews.com