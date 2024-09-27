Oct. 3-4: Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled for I-405 at I-5

Caltrans will close lanes overnight on northbound and southbound Interstate 405 near the Interstate 5 interchange the nights of Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4 for slope and drainage repair. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Thursday night, Oct.3 and Friday night, Oct.4:

Southbound I-405 up to two lanes closed from I-5 to north of Rinaldi Street from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-5 truck lanes to southbound I-5/405 truck lanes closed 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rinaldi Street / Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp from southbound I-405 closed 7 p.m. to 5.am.

Northbound I-405 up to two lanes closed from north of Rinaldi Street to I-5 from 7 p.m. to 5.am.

Rinaldi Street/Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-405 closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lanes will reopen each morning. Please drive through construction zones with caution and obey posted speed limits.

