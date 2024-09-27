Sept. 29-Oct. 4: SB I-5 Lanes Closed, Vista Del Lago-Templin Hwy

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one or two lanes in northern Los Angeles County between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway beginning Sunday night, Sept. 29, through Friday morning, Oct. 4.

Lane closures are necessary for the safety of travelers and workers who are constructing pavement. Much of the work will be done at night.

At this location, Southbound I-5 has only three lanes due to storm damage in 2023. Crews are working to restore Southbound I-5 to four lanes.

Lane closures will take place on the following schedule, which is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

Sunday, Sept. 29

10 p.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

11 p.m. – One or two lanes closed, leaving at least one lane open for traffic.

Monday, Sept. 30

4 a.m. – Three lanes open for traffic.

7 p.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

11 p.m. – Two lanes closed, leaving one lane open for traffic.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

5 a.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

3 p.m. – Three lanes open for traffic.

7 p.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

11 p.m. – Two lanes closed, leaving one lane open for traffic.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

5 a.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

3 p.m. – Three lanes open for traffic.

7 p.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

11 p.m. – Two lanes closed, leaving one lane open for traffic.

Thursday, Oct. 3

5 a.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

3 p.m. – Three lanes open for traffic.

7 p.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

11 p.m. – Two lanes closed, leaving one lane open for traffic.

Friday, Oct. 4

5 a.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

9 a.m. – Three lanes open for traffic.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and expect delays on Southbound I-5 due to this construction activity. Closure times and the number of closed lanes are subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

Northbound I-5 is not involved in these scheduled closures.

This construction project is repairing slope damage from powerful storms in early 2023 which saturated the region and led to a landslide on Southbound I-5 north of Templin Highway in the Castaic area, at postmile 66.57.

Before starting your travel, you can check highway closures 24/7 at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or by using the free QuickMap app, or by calling 1-800-427-7623. Caltrans will post updates on X (formerly Twitter) at @CaltransDist7. Anyone without an X account can view the information online at x.com/CaltransDist7

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...