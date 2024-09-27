header image

September 27
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Sept. 29-Oct. 4: SB I-5 Lanes Closed, Vista Del Lago-Templin Hwy
| Friday, Sep 27, 2024

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one or two lanes in northern Los Angeles County between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway beginning Sunday night, Sept. 29, through Friday morning, Oct. 4.

Lane closures are necessary for the safety of travelers and workers who are constructing pavement. Much of the work will be done at night.

At this location, Southbound I-5 has only three lanes due to storm damage in 2023. Crews are working to restore Southbound I-5 to four lanes.

Lane closures will take place on the following schedule, which is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

Sunday, Sept. 29

10 p.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

11 p.m. – One or two lanes closed, leaving at least one lane open for traffic.

Monday, Sept. 30

4 a.m. – Three lanes open for traffic.

7 p.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

11 p.m. – Two lanes closed, leaving one lane open for traffic.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

5 a.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

3 p.m. – Three lanes open for traffic.

7 p.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

11 p.m. – Two lanes closed, leaving one lane open for traffic.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

5 a.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

3 p.m. – Three lanes open for traffic.

7 p.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

11 p.m. – Two lanes closed, leaving one lane open for traffic.

Thursday, Oct. 3

5 a.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

3 p.m. – Three lanes open for traffic.

7 p.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

11 p.m. – Two lanes closed, leaving one lane open for traffic.

Friday, Oct. 4

5 a.m. – One lane closed, leaving two lanes open for traffic.

9 a.m. – Three lanes open for traffic.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and expect delays on Southbound I-5 due to this construction activity. Closure times and the number of closed lanes are subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

Northbound I-5 is not involved in these scheduled closures.

This construction project is repairing slope damage from powerful storms in early 2023 which saturated the region and led to a landslide on Southbound I-5 north of Templin Highway in the Castaic area, at postmile 66.57.

Before starting your travel, you can check highway closures 24/7 at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or by using the free QuickMap app, or by calling 1-800-427-7623. Caltrans will post updates on X (formerly Twitter) at @CaltransDist7. Anyone without an X account can view the information online at x.com/CaltransDist7
County Mailing Sample Ballot Books for General Election

County Mailing Sample Ballot Books for General Election
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced the mailing of Sample Ballot Books to all registered voters for the Nov. 5 General Election has started.
FULL STORY...

First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in SFV

First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in SFV
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus for the 2024 mosquito season in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award

County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has been honored with the 2024 Distinguished Assessment Jurisdiction Award by the International Association of Assessment Officers, the preeminent global organization that is the standard bearer for assessment administration and property tax policy.
FULL STORY...
Oct. 1: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
Oct. 1: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
SCV Water Earns Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
SCV Water Earns Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting
Oct. 3-4: Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled for I-405 at I-5
Caltrans will close lanes overnight on Interstate 405 near the Interstate 5 interchange the nights of Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4 for slope and drainage repair.
Oct. 3-4: Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled for I-405 at I-5
‘Click to Cancel,’ Foreclosure Protection Bills Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced three bills in her legislative package have been signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
‘Click to Cancel,’ Foreclosure Protection Bills Signed by Governor
County Mailing Sample Ballot Books for General Election
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced the mailing of Sample Ballot Books to all registered voters for the Nov. 5 General Election has started.
County Mailing Sample Ballot Books for General Election
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Saugus Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in Saugus.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Saugus Man
First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in SFV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus for the 2024 mosquito season in Los Angeles County.
First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in SFV
Today in SCV History (Sept. 27)
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Hart District Names Jon Carrino to New Post
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Jon Carrino as the new Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.
Hart District Names Jon Carrino to New Post
Oct. 4: CalArts Presents NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball
NAACP Santa Clarita will hold the Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball, a fundraising Gala at California Institute of the Arts.
Oct. 4: CalArts Presents NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball
Star Princess Receives Float Out Ceremony
On Sept. 26 Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, celebrated a major construction milestone of its second Sphere-Class vessel, Star Princess, with the traditional maritime float out ceremony at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Star Princess Receives Float Out Ceremony
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $10K Donation From VIBL
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has received a $10,000 donation from the Valencia Invitational Baseball League.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $10K Donation From VIBL
Oct. 17: All for Kids Foster Families Virtual Orientation
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Oct. 17: All for Kids Foster Families Virtual Orientation
Governor Signs Wilk’s Bill on Animal Shelter Overcrowding
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced his bill to help expand access to low- and no-cost spay/neuter services, a much-needed first step in relieving California’s animal shelter overcrowding crisis, was signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Governor Signs Wilk’s Bill on Animal Shelter Overcrowding
Oct. 19: Newhall Family Theatre Hosts Bob Baker Marionettes’ ‘Hallowe’en Spooktacular’
Prepare for a ghoulishly delightful time at the Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts as the Raising the Curtain Foundation presents the Bob Baker Marionettes' "Hallowe’en Spooktacular", Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 19: Newhall Family Theatre Hosts Bob Baker Marionettes’ ‘Hallowe’en Spooktacular’
Oct. 5: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Art Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association presents "Dark, Odd, & Mysterious", a bizarre and twisted art show bringing strange and curious local art to Old Town Newhall with a reception Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 5: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Art Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery
Marsha McLean| David March Park is Expanding
One of the most beloved and meaningful parks in our community is about to expand, offering some exciting new amenities to our residents.
Marsha McLean| David March Park is Expanding
Oct. 19: Circle of Hope Seas the Day Afternoon Tea
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center will host the Seas the Day Afternoon Tea Saturday, Oct. 19 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Bella Vida in the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Oct. 19: Circle of Hope Seas the Day Afternoon Tea
TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational
With one group of Mustangs cross-country athletes having already competed on Friday night, Sept. 20, at the Larry Young Classic in Columbia, Mo. (where the men and the women both won the team titles), a second group of The Master's University men's and women's cross-country teams raced against top competition at the UC Riverside Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Riverside, Calif.
TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational
Today in SCV History (Sept. 26)
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
Oct. 2: City to Start Upgrading Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the start of construction for the upgrades and enhancements to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
Oct. 2: City to Start Upgrading Old Orchard Park
Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Fall Shows
The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced two shows for the upcoming fall season,  "Things My Mother Taught Me" and "Southern Fried Nuptials".
Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Fall Shows
County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award
The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has been honored with the 2024 Distinguished Assessment Jurisdiction Award by the International Association of Assessment Officers, the preeminent global organization that is the standard bearer for assessment administration and property tax policy.
County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award
