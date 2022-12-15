Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South

Caltrans advises motorists to expect weekend nighttime closures of some lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 for pavement repairs in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles starting this week and continuing through mid-2023.

Crews will construct new concrete pavement at multiple locations along 11 miles of I-5 from south of Hollywood Way in the community of Sun Valley to as far north as Roxford Street in Sylmar. Much of the work will be on northbound lanes of I-5 in Sun Valley.

Lane closures will start at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. on Sundays. These will not be full freeway closures, lanes in both directions will stay open for traffic.

On-ramps and off-ramps near the work zone may be closed starting at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Detours will be provided when ramps are closed.

In addition, the Southbound I-5 Penrose Street off- and on-ramps will be closed as early as 7 p.m. starting Thursday, Dec. 15 and other nights due to an adjacent staging area for construction crews.

Closures will not be scheduled on the weekends of Christmas and New Year’s Day. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

The project includes replacement of individual concrete slabs on freeway lanes, and repair and construction of asphalt pavement at more than 60 on-ramps and off-ramps. More than 136,000 linear feet of high-visibility, 6-inch-wide lane striping will be installed.

These repairs and upgrades are intended to increase the service life of the roadway and improve ride quality for travelers. The contractor on the $8.3 million project is C.A. Rasmussen Inc. of Valencia.

