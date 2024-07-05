Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along

Growing up in the 1980s, I have many fond memories of spending time with friends at the Skate-N-Place on Soledad Canyon Road. From the neon lights dancing on the floor to Depeche Mode playing on the speakers, skating rinks have always held a certain nostalgia for me. That is why I am excited to announce that construction is about to begin on our highly anticipated capital improvement project, The Rink Sports Pavilion.

This summer, the city will hold the official groundbreaking on the future site of The Rink Sports Pavilion. The 12,000-square-foot facility will offer our residents a wide range of recreational opportunities. This location will serve as a hub for residents and visitors who want to try roller skating, play basketball, challenge friends at pickleball and so much more.

The idea behind the roller rink stemmed from direct resident feedback during the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking for a recreational activity that was outside and around nature, residents quickly began to use the basketball courts at Central Park to host skating nights. After listening to many who came to City Council meetings to voice their support for having a skating rink in our community, we began our journey in creating what will now be known as The Rink Sports Pavilion.

The location of the future roller rink will be next to the gymnasium at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. Originally planned as an outdoor rink, the design now encapsulates a state-of-the-art facility, offering a large rink that has multiple uses, including a roller skating rink, full-size basketball court, three pickleball courts, volleyball court, spectator seating, a commercial kitchen, DJ booth, air conditioning for our warm summers and more.

Inside the facility, visitors will be met with a modern design and a nostalgic feeling, blending the past with the future. This location will also be the perfect place to host birthday parties, local events, sports tournaments and more.

Creating new spaces in our community that not only residents, but also visitors can enjoy is what makes Santa Clarita so unique. When the city opened The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center in 2021, little did we know that it would be just the first rink we would have in our city.

Now pushing over 225,000 residents in our community, giving our families a place to take their children and teens and enjoy recreational fun is a priority when planning for the future of Santa Clarita. Local recreation opportunities like The Cube and The Rink Sports Pavilion encourage our community members to live healthy and active lifestyles. These spaces also help provide a safe environment for children and teens to socialize and stay active.

The Rink Sports Pavilion also aligns with our Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, through the themes of Building and Creating Community and Enhancing Economic Vitality. Through tournaments, events and parties, this facility will help boost our local economy, as increased foot traffic will benefit nearby small businesses and service providers, in addition to creating new job opportunities.

During the next two years, I am eager to watch the site transform into a much-anticipated facility for our community. The Rink Sports Pavilion will make Santa Clarita even more of a destination city that people flock to for the incredible events and amenities we offer.

For more information on The Rink Sports Pavilion, visit SantaClarita.gov and be sure to follow the city’s social media accounts, @CityofSantaClarita, for project and construction updates.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.

