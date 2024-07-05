header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along
| Friday, Jul 5, 2024

cameron smythGrowing up in the 1980s, I have many fond memories of spending time with friends at the Skate-N-Place on Soledad Canyon Road. From the neon lights dancing on the floor to Depeche Mode playing on the speakers, skating rinks have always held a certain nostalgia for me. That is why I am excited to announce that construction is about to begin on our highly anticipated capital improvement project, The Rink Sports Pavilion.

This summer, the city will hold the official groundbreaking on the future site of The Rink Sports Pavilion. The 12,000-square-foot facility will offer our residents a wide range of recreational opportunities. This location will serve as a hub for residents and visitors who want to try roller skating, play basketball, challenge friends at pickleball and so much more.

The idea behind the roller rink stemmed from direct resident feedback during the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking for a recreational activity that was outside and around nature, residents quickly began to use the basketball courts at Central Park to host skating nights. After listening to many who came to City Council meetings to voice their support for having a skating rink in our community, we began our journey in creating what will now be known as The Rink Sports Pavilion.

The location of the future roller rink will be next to the gymnasium at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. Originally planned as an outdoor rink, the design now encapsulates a state-of-the-art facility, offering a large rink that has multiple uses, including a roller skating rink, full-size basketball court, three pickleball courts, volleyball court, spectator seating, a commercial kitchen, DJ booth, air conditioning for our warm summers and more.

Inside the facility, visitors will be met with a modern design and a nostalgic feeling, blending the past with the future. This location will also be the perfect place to host birthday parties, local events, sports tournaments and more.

Creating new spaces in our community that not only residents, but also visitors can enjoy is what makes Santa Clarita so unique. When the city opened The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center in 2021, little did we know that it would be just the first rink we would have in our city.

Now pushing over 225,000 residents in our community, giving our families a place to take their children and teens and enjoy recreational fun is a priority when planning for the future of Santa Clarita. Local recreation opportunities like The Cube and The Rink Sports Pavilion encourage our community members to live healthy and active lifestyles. These spaces also help provide a safe environment for children and teens to socialize and stay active.

The Rink Sports Pavilion also aligns with our Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, through the themes of Building and Creating Community and Enhancing Economic Vitality. Through tournaments, events and parties, this facility will help boost our local economy, as increased foot traffic will benefit nearby small businesses and service providers, in addition to creating new job opportunities.

During the next two years, I am eager to watch the site transform into a much-anticipated facility for our community. The Rink Sports Pavilion will make Santa Clarita even more of a destination city that people flock to for the incredible events and amenities we offer.

For more information on The Rink Sports Pavilion, visit SantaClarita.gov and be sure to follow the city’s social media accounts, @CityofSantaClarita, for project and construction updates.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.

SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, recently issued a ruling that will increase the city of Santa Clarita's authority to enforce public camping ordinances that dictate where homeless people can camp and sleep.
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
Aug. 1: A Night of Narrative Jokin’ Folkin’ Funny Story Songs at The MAIN
A night of nothing but military-related stories in music with a dash of micro-fiction/prose poetry by Robert Morgan Fisher will be at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Thursday, Aug. 1 from 8-10 p.m.
Aug. 1: A Night of Narrative Jokin’ Folkin’ Funny Story Songs at The MAIN
CDPH Urges Californians to Avoid Wildfire Smoke
With wildfire smoke and reduced air quality affecting many California communities, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to take steps to protect themselves from air pollutants.
CDPH Urges Californians to Avoid Wildfire Smoke
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an update for the excessive heat warning and advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for Los Angeles County.
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health
July 9: Crayon Melting at Canyon Country Library
Visit the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to create beautiful artwork from melting old crayons.
July 9: Crayon Melting at Canyon Country Library
July 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host ‘Masquerade’ Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting and Black and White Masquerade square dance 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
July 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host ‘Masquerade’ Square Dance
July 20-Aug. 11: ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ at Performing Arts Center
The Canyon Theatre Guild will present Santa Clarita Regional Theatre's production of "Disney's The Little Mermaid" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
July 20-Aug. 11: ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ at Performing Arts Center
SCV Parade Marches Through Old Town Newhall
The 92nd annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade attracted thousands to the streets of Old Town Newhall to cheer more than 100 parade entries representing politicians, scout troops, businesses, nonprofits, fraternal organizations and others.
SCV Parade Marches Through Old Town Newhall
City to Discuss Hart Park Transfer from L.A. County
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled to discuss the transfer of William S. Hart Park to Los Angeles County at the Council's regular meeting Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m.
City to Discuss Hart Park Transfer from L.A. County
‘Shrek Jr. The Musical’ Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild
"Shrek Jr. The Musical," presented by Canyon Theatre Guild’s STARS program, will perform weekends from July 6 to July 14.
‘Shrek Jr. The Musical’ Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild
Elks Lodge Honors American Flag at Annual Ceremony
The history of the United States of America Flag was shared by Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 officers at their annual Flag Day Ceremony, which was held June 14.
Elks Lodge Honors American Flag at Annual Ceremony
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Celebrate Fourth of July in the Santa Clarita Valley
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita with a full day of festive events including a run, pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks.
Celebrate Fourth of July in the Santa Clarita Valley
Sheriff’s Department Gives Vehicle Theft Awareness Tips
In an effort to prevent vehicle thefts or thefts from vehicles, remember the following simple safety tips.
Sheriff’s Department Gives Vehicle Theft Awareness Tips
Veteran Homeless Drops 22 Percent From Previous Year
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority annual Point-in Time count of residents experiencing homelessness revealed a 22.9% reduction in the level  of homeless veterans. 
Veteran Homeless Drops 22 Percent From Previous Year
County Kicks-Off Annual Youth@Work Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the County’s Department of Economic Opportunity kicked off its award-winning Youth@Work program, announcing the availability of up to 10,000 paid employment opportunities for local county youth.
County Kicks-Off Annual Youth@Work Program
The Big I Do Returns With Lavish Giveaways
The city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do event is returning on Valentine’s Day, 2025, with chances to win big. 
The Big I Do Returns With Lavish Giveaways
Start Summer By Upgrading to a REAL ID
More than 17.7 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 137,929 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Start Summer By Upgrading to a REAL ID
L.A. County Rent Registry Now Open
Those who own rental properties or mobile home parks, it’s time to complete the Rent Registry 2024-25 registration.
L.A. County Rent Registry Now Open
Local Leaders Look to Attract Major Investors
SCVEDC recently participated in two major investment conferences: SelectLA hosted by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, as well as the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington D.C.
Local Leaders Look to Attract Major Investors
State Schools Chief Celebrates Passage of LGBTQ+ Legislation
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today applauded the passage of AB 1955,  Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act).
State Schools Chief Celebrates Passage of LGBTQ+ Legislation
SCVNews.com