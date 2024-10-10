Ken Striplin | Adopt, Don’t Shop During Pet Adoption Week!

According to the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million lost or stray animals enter animal care centers across the nation every year. Rather than purchasing your pet from a breeder, adopting from a care center truly saves a life. Living in Santa Clarita, we’re fortunate to have many outdoor recreational opportunities for families with pets. With three dog parks, acres of open spaces, agility equipment and miles of trails and paseos, it’s an ideal community for pet owners who want to explore the great outdoors with their four-legged friends.

The city of Santa Clarita is celebrating the second annual Pet Adoption Week. Partnering with the Department of Animal Care and Control and the local Castaic Animal Care Center, our goal is simple, to find loving homes for as many animals as possible.

Throughout the week, any city of Santa Clarita resident who adopts an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center, will have their adoption fees waived, courtesy of the city. This means it’s a great time to welcome a new pet into your home. Residents will still be responsible for paying the license fee, which is typically $20 for dogs and $5 for cats.

Can’t make it to the shelter? Visit the city’s social media pages. The city will be partnering with the Castaic Animal Care Center to post information and photos of adoptable animals on the city’s social media platforms (@CityofSantaClarita) throughout the week. It’s a great way to meet the animals virtually and learn more about their personalities, breeds, ages and more.

To culminate Pet Adoption Week, we will have our Pet Adoption Day on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Central Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents are welcome to stop by and meet a variety of animals that are up for adoption and who are ready to find their ‘furever’ home.

The Castaic Animal Care Center is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road. You do not need an appointment to visit the center, but you can also view adoptable animals online by visiting animalcare.lacounty.gov from the comfort of your own home.

Another essential service the city provides is our weekly spay and neuter clinic, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control and the Simi Valley Non-Profit Spay and Neuter Clinic. Offered every Monday located in the Newhall Community Center parking lot, this low-cost service is critical in reducing the number of stray animals in our community and directly impacts the animal intake number at our local animal care center. Residents can register for an appointment by calling (805) 584-3823 and indicate that they are calling for the Santa Clarita program.

So, whether you’re looking for a playful puppy, a cuddly cat or a loyal senior dog, Pet Adoption Week is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in an animal’s life. Come visit, adopt and celebrate the joy that pets bring into our lives. For more information about Pet Adoption Week or services, please visit SantaClarita.gov/AnimalCare or call the city’s Community Preservation Division at (661) 286-4076.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

