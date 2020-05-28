[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Canyons’ Outside Linebacker Khalib Johns Commits to Mercer University
| Thursday, May 28, 2020
Khalib Johns

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons outside linebacker Khalib Johns has committed to Mercer University after a sophomore season in which he was a unanimous all-conference selection for the Cougars.

Mercer University is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program located in Macon, Georgia. The Bears compete in the Southern Conference.

Johns registered 35 total tackles, with 25 solo takedowns, to rank seventh on the team. He also recorded a sack and 5.5 tackles for loss across 11 games for the Cougars in 2019.

At season’s end Johns was one of just 14 players, and six Cougars, to be named a unanimous Southern California Football Association (SCFA) First Team defense selection.

Canyons (9-3, 4-1) shared the 2019 National Division, Northern League championship with Ventura College (8-3, 4-1) and Long Beach City College (7-3, 4-1) before moving on and defeating Saddleback College in the first round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs. COC then lost to eventual state champions Riverside City College in the Southern California Championship game.

As a freshman in 2018, Johns, who attended Antelope Valley High School, was credited with 29 tackles, five tackles for loss and a pair of sacks as a key member of the state’s No.1 ranked defense. That season the Cougars limited opponents to a state-best 9.5 points per game and surrendered just 10 touchdowns during the regular season.

Canyons has now seen 13 members of the 2019 team transfer to join four-year programs.

Johns follows defensive end Benjamin Seymour (Montana State University), running back Cayden Dunn, defensive back Jauqine Vukobradovich (North Carolina Central University), quarterback Armani Edden (University of Hawai’i at Mānoa), wide receiver Alonzell Henderson (University of Hawai’i at Mānoa), offensive tackle Kilian Zierer (University of Auburn), center Jordan Palmer (Middle Tennessee State University), kicker Tanner Brown (University of Nevada Las Vegas), defensive tackle Jack Schultz (Abilene Christian University), linebacker Tyler Richardson (Wagner College), safety Tre Vallar (Wagner College) and offensive tackle Kideam Diouf (Arkansas State University), as members of the 2019 Cougars squad that have committed to four-year programs.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mall Officials Announce Valencia Town Center to Reopen June 3
The Westfield Valencia Town Center has scheduled its reopening for June 3 after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, mall officials announced Wednesday.
Mall Officials Announce Valencia Town Center to Reopen June 3
State Schools Chief Calls for Continued Efforts to Support Student Access to Technology
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday called on California’s cross-sector partners to accelerate investments that can help all California students access the technology they need to succeed academically in all educational settings.
State Schools Chief Calls for Continued Efforts to Support Student Access to Technology
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan
A task force led by the Los Angeles County Office of Education on Wednesday released a schools reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the physical closure in March of all K-12 campuses in the region.
L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan
Sheriff Outlines Effects on Staffing with $400M Less in Budget
During his weekly virtual press conference on Wednesday, May 27, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva outlined why staffing levels matter and how he views being provided an inadequate budget affects staffing.
Sheriff Outlines Effects on Staffing with $400M Less in Budget
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; 100K Dead in United States
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 933 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 new deaths due to the virus countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two new deaths, bringing the SCV's total fatalities to 20.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; 100K Dead in United States
Santa Clarita Unemployment at 20% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Santa Clarita is among the top 40 cities in Los Angeles County facing the highest unemployment rates amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to recently released state data.
Santa Clarita Unemployment at 20% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Mother Nature’s Vote | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As a physician, I am dismayed the COVID-19 healthcare problem has been tossed into the political arena. Americans are dying, and critical decisions must be made to manage this disease.
Mother Nature’s Vote | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Hart District Sets Schedule for June Drive-Thru Graduations
The William S. Hart Union High School District has set a schedule for drive-thru graduations for each Class of 2020 at Central Park during June.
Hart District Sets Schedule for June Drive-Thru Graduations
California, 22 More States Sue Feds Over Vehicle Emissions Rollback
California joined 22 other states and several other jurisdictions Wednesday to challenge the Trump Administration’s planned rollback of vehicle emissions standards.
California, 22 More States Sue Feds Over Vehicle Emissions Rollback
Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards
The Canyon Theatre Guild, an iconic nonprofit arts organization based in Old Town Newhall, is celebrating its 50th anniversary which includes five $500 scholarship awards to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education.
Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its Newhall office and 45 more field offices throughout the state on Thursday, May 28.
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
As Los Angeles County hit the milestone of having helped 3,000 homeless people move from the streets into Project Roomkey hotels and motels in just seven weeks, the Board of Supervisors weighed concrete plans to keep them and other vulnerable populations housed post-pandemic, particularly homeless seniors 65 and older.
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
United by disdain for the wholesale cuts plotted in the next budget proposal, a bipartisan mix of California lawmakers on Tuesday ripped Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to plug the state’s estimated $54 billion pandemic-induced shortfall.
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
American Honda to Pay $1.9M Fine for California Clean Air Violations
The California Air Resources Board has reached a settlement of $1,927,800 with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. to resolve clean-air violations related to the sale of small off-road engines in the state.
American Honda to Pay $1.9M Fine for California Clean Air Violations
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All
Air quality is unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and for sensitive individuals in the East San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains on Wednesday, May 26, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All
Trump Administration OK’s Drilling in California’s Largest Grassland
The Trump administration announced plans to allow oil and gas development on a national monument that is home to grassland, endangered species and unspoiled wilderness stashed in between the most populous parts of the state.
Trump Administration OK’s Drilling in California’s Largest Grassland
California Reports Cannabis Tax Revenue for First Quarter of 2020
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported tax revenue numbers Wednesday for cannabis sales for the first Quarter of 2020.
California Reports Cannabis Tax Revenue for First Quarter of 2020
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
ticket
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Los Angeles County gave the green light Tuesday to the immediate reopening of retail establishments countywide, as well as in-person worship. Additionally, the county will petition Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday to approve the reopening of in-person dining and beauty salons.
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
While no scheduled reopening date for Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Valencia has been announced, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, recently announced the launch of an innovative, new guest reservation system.
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, for residents who have the vehicles listed below.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
