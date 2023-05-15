header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 15
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Canyons Trounces Grossmont in Regional Finals 16-6
| Monday, May 15, 2023
Canyons Baseball
Photo by Sarah Ehrsam/COC Sports Medicine.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons won its Saturday showdown with Grossmont College on day three of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Super Regional, cruising past the Griffins 16-6 behind a gutsy pitching performance from Tyler Biggs and another voracious offensive outing.

Canyons (27-17) has now won three straight and six of its last seven, while scoring a combined 84 runs during that span. The 16 runs scored by COC on Saturday topped the 14 runs produced in Friday’s game vs. Grossmont and matched the 16 runs scored in the postseason opener vs. Orange Coast on May. 5

While the Cougars’ offensive exploits have carried the headlines in recent days it was Biggs’ stellar outing that helped push Canyons to victory in what was a third meeting with the Griffins (24-19).

Prior to meeting at the SoCal Super Regional opener on Thursday, COC and Grossmont had not previously played each other.

Biggs, a freshman out of Valencia High School, tossed eight brilliant innings for Canyons. He went out to start the ninth but was removed after allowing back-to-back singles to begin that inning. Before that Biggs (4-5) scattered eight hits with a pair of walks and was charged with three earned runs, striking out five in the process.

The postseason start vs. Grossmont was also the longest outing of the season for Biggs who received some early support from a Cougars’ lineup that produced five runs in bottom of the first to help put their pitcher at ease.

Andy Ambriz was first to put Canyons on the board at 2-0 with an RBI double. Ambriz had another monster game and finished the game 5-of-6 with four runs and four RBIs. The Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Player of the Year flexed his muscle throughout the Super Regional round, finishing 11-of-20 with two walks, a home run, triple and three doubles with nine runs and 11 RBIs.

Later in that inning Andrew Allanson doubled home a run and Jake Schwartz brought one in on a groundball out. Ryan Camacho pushed the lead to 5-0 with an RBI single of his own.

Grossmont starter Caleb Harris lasted just 2/3 of an inning before being pulled in favor of reliever Dylan Vail. Harris (4-2) eventually took the loss after being charged with all five of the Cougars’ first inning runs.

The Griffins tried to keep it a ballgame in the second inning by working to push across an unearned run, then seeing a run score on a Biggs wild pitch to make it a 5-2 score.

That’s where thing stayed until Canyons was able to put together another five-run outburst in the fifth.

Alex Sepulveda singled home a pair of runs ahead of a Ryan Camacho triple that plated two more and put the Cougars in complete control at 9-2. Another run-producing base hit from catcher Dane Flashberg made it a 10-2 affair.

Sepulveda was back at it in the sixth with an RBI single. Later it was Allanson scoring on a wild pitch to give the Cougars even more confidence at 12-2.

The Cougars tacked on three unearned runs in the seventh with Ambriz collecting an RBI in the inning. Ambriz later brought in the Cougars’ final run on a base hit in the eighth to put the game at 16-3.

The Griffins came away with a pair in the ninth for a 16-6 final score that prompted a Canyons celebration.

Top Performers

Andrew Allanson — 2-for-5, BB, 2B, 3 R, RBI

Andy Ambriz — 5-for-6, 2 2B, 4 R, 4 RBI

Tyler Biggs — W (4-5), 8 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Ryan Camacho — 3-for-5, 3B, R, 3 RBI, SB

Alex Sepulveda — 3-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB

Upcoming Schedule

No. 19 seed Canyons will now play in the CCCAA Southern California Regional Finals in a best-of-three-game series vs. No. 2 Saddleback College.

Saddleback (34-10) won the Orange Empire Conference (OEC) championship and saw 10 players earn all-conference honors. The Bobcats defeated Glendale College in the opener of its Super Regional then took down El Camino College in back-to-back games to advance to the SoCal Regional Final.

The action gets underway at 2 p.m. Friday from Mission Viejo. Game two is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. If necessary, a third game would be played on Sunday, May 21.

No. 13 Fullerton College (26-20) and No. 4 Santa Ana (31-15) will play in the other SoCal Regional Final series beginning on Friday.

In the North, it will be No. 1 Santa Rosa (33-10) vs. No. 5 Sierra (32-12) along with No. 2 San Joaquin Delta (36-9) and No. 3 Folsom Lake (34-10) squaring off.

The two series winners from both the South and North regions will advance to play at the 2023 CCCAA State Championships May 27-29 at Folsom Lake College.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, InstagramFacebook and YouTube.

 

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015

Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015
Monday, May 15, 2023
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet

Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet
Monday, May 15, 2023
Even though the event is called the Franson Last Chance track meet at Azusa Pacific University, Mustangs athletes used it as a tune-up for the upcoming NAIA National Championships.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Trounces Grossmont in Regional Finals 16-6

Canyons Trounces Grossmont in Regional Finals 16-6
Monday, May 15, 2023
College of the Canyons won its Saturday showdown with Grossmont College on day three of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Super Regional, cruising past the Griffins 16-6 behind a gutsy pitching performance from Tyler Biggs and another voracious offensive outing.
FULL STORY...

COC’s Sascha Marcellin Commits to Texas A&M University Texarkana

COC’s Sascha Marcellin Commits to Texas A&M University Texarkana
Monday, May 15, 2023
College of the Canyons all-conference selection Sascha Marcellin will continue her soccer career at Texas A&M University Texarkana after committing to the Eagles program for the 2023 season.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Baseball Falls 8-7 to Grossmont in Super Regional

Canyons Baseball Falls 8-7 to Grossmont in Super Regional
Friday, May 12, 2023
College of the Canyons was served a tough pill to swallow in the opening game of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional, with the Cougars letting a five-run ninth-inning lead slip away to fall by an 8-7 final score to Grossmont College.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015
Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet
Even though the event is called the Franson Last Chance track meet at Azusa Pacific University, Mustangs athletes used it as a tune-up for the upcoming NAIA National Championships.
Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet
Canyons Trounces Grossmont in Regional Finals 16-6
College of the Canyons won its Saturday showdown with Grossmont College on day three of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Super Regional, cruising past the Griffins 16-6 behind a gutsy pitching performance from Tyler Biggs and another voracious offensive outing.
Canyons Trounces Grossmont in Regional Finals 16-6
COC’s Sascha Marcellin Commits to Texas A&M University Texarkana
College of the Canyons all-conference selection Sascha Marcellin will continue her soccer career at Texas A&M University Texarkana after committing to the Eagles program for the 2023 season.
COC’s Sascha Marcellin Commits to Texas A&M University Texarkana
Stevenson Ranch Teacher Awarded California Credit Union Grant
Carrie Boyd's fifth grade students at Stevenson Ranch Elementary School, will soon have an exciting new program modeled after the television show Amazing Race to teach American history, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Spring 2023 Teacher Grant program.
Stevenson Ranch Teacher Awarded California Credit Union Grant
May 20: Stop the Stigma SCV at Henry Mayo
On Saturday, May 20, the second annual Stop the Stigma SCV Takes Action, will be held at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,to again raise awareness about the adult mental health concerns facing the Santa Clarita Valley.
May 20: Stop the Stigma SCV at Henry Mayo
Mission Opera Presenting ‘Susannah’ June 9-10
Mission Opera to present "Susannah" by Carlisle Floyd, an American Musical Drama in English, adapted from the Apocryphal tale of “Susannah and the Elders” and set in 1950s Bible Belt Appalachia.
Mission Opera Presenting ‘Susannah’ June 9-10
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 15 - Sunday, May 21.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Relay for Life SCV Exceeds Fundraising Goal
The American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley thanks everyone who came together to fund the future of cancer research and local patient services by attending this year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6 at Central Park, celebrating its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the theme “Cirque du Cure.”
Relay for Life SCV Exceeds Fundraising Goal
COC’s Veteran Student Success Awarded $598K Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $598,718 from the U.S. Department of Education to support a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) at the college’s Canyon Country campus.
COC’s Veteran Student Success Awarded $598K Grant
U.S. Files Complaint Against Company Assisting Robocalls
The Department of Justice, together with the Federal Trade Commission have announced a civil enforcement action against XCast Labs, Inc. for allegedly violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule by assisting and facilitating illegal telemarketing campaigns.
U.S. Files Complaint Against Company Assisting Robocalls
May 16: Arts Commission Study Session on Museum, Cultural Center
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m., in the Orchard Room at Santa Clarita City Hall. 
May 16: Arts Commission Study Session on Museum, Cultural Center
Planning Commission Continues Public Hearing on Newhall Studios
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
Planning Commission Continues Public Hearing on Newhall Studios
Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has issued a statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget for fiscal year 2023–24.
Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision
May 17: Hart Board Meeting, Retiree Recognition Night
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 17, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be preceded by the annual Retiree Recognition for Hart District retirees at 6:15 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.
May 17: Hart Board Meeting, Retiree Recognition Night
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk Rescheduled to June 3
The SCV Education Foundation announces that the inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk scheduled on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk Rescheduled to June 3
Overnight Closures on All SB I-5 Lanes May 15-18, May 20
The California Department of Transportation has advised that all southbound lanes on Interstate 5 between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway will be closed for five nights as crews work to repair damages from a landslide in Castaic that occurred due to intense rainfall.
Overnight Closures on All SB I-5 Lanes May 15-18, May 20
Schiavo Announces SCV Chamber Support of Legislation
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the support of the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce on five crucial pieces of legislation, tackling issues like housing, homelessness, support for low income families, water protection and electric vehicle infrastructure.
Schiavo Announces SCV Chamber Support of Legislation
May 20: Special Olympics Spring Games Volunteers Sought
Volunteers are being sought for the Special Olympics 2023 SCV Spring Games to be held Saturday, May 20 at Hart High School in Newhall.
May 20: Special Olympics Spring Games Volunteers Sought
SCV Water Wins Prestigious Award for PFAS Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized for excellence in water treatment and innovation in addressing water industry issues by the Association of California Water Agencies. The agency was awarded the highly esteemed Clair A. Hill Award for its Valley Center Well PFAS Treatment Facility at the 2023 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey this week.
SCV Water Wins Prestigious Award for PFAS Treatment Facility
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: