COC Names Zeniah Ellsworth, Paul Grimonpon Athletes of the Week

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 4, 2024

By College of the Canyons

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Zeniah Ellsworth (women’s track and field) and Paul Grimonpon (men’s golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 25-30. Ellsworth and Grimonpon are the 14th set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Zeniah Ellsworth / Women’s Track & Field

Ellsworth ran to a pair of top-10 finishes to lead the COC women’s track team at the Arnie Robinson Invitational hosted by San Diego Mesa College on March 29.

The sophomore from Pete Knight High School finished fourth in the 400m with a season-best time of 59.36 to highlight the day’s events.

Likewise, her ninth-place pace of 25.78 in the 200m also represented a season best. Both times came against a field that included two-year, four-year and unattached student-athletes.

Paul Grimonpon / Men’s Golf

Grimonpon recorded his best score of the 2024 season with a four-under-par round of 68 at Brookside Golf Course during the Western State Conference (WSC) tournament on March 25.

The sophomore from Genech, France was awarded medalist honors as the top individual in the field of more than 45 golfers.

Grimonpon’s low round anchored the Cougars’ five-player score of 370, good for first in the team standings, keeping Canyons undefeated in conference play through the first three WSC events.

