Carousel Ranch Seeks Donations of Auction Items for ‘Heart of the West At Home’

Carousel Ranch is asking for donations of auction items for their upcoming event, “Heart of the West At Home”, which is set for Saturday, August 29.

The organization, which provides equestrian therapy and vocational training programs for children and young adults with disabilities, is looking for donations of all kinds to create auction packages for the event.

Everything from restaurant gift cards, health and wellness treatments, travel accommodations, experiences, and all types of services will be accepted and appreciated.

Organizers of the event are offering local pick-up of these items–they ask those looking to utilize pick-up services to reach via phone at (661) 268-8010 or to email info@carouselranch.org to schedule a time for pick-up. Additionally, those looking for more information can reach out through either of these contacts. Additionally, those seeking information can log onto carouselranch.org.

2020 marks the 24th Annual “Heart of the West” Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration. The annual event, which in recent years has been held on the Ranch’s property, will transform into Heart of the West at Home offering guests a unique opportunity to gather in private homes to enjoy a Western-themed meal and entertainment while connecting virtually in support of Carousel Ranch.

About Carousel Ranch, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Carousel Ranch, Inc. provides equestrian therapy and vocational training programs for children and young adults with disabilities. By creating unique and individualized programs to meet each student’s specific needs and goals, the Ranch strives to create an atmosphere where every child and young adult can and will succeed… a place where therapy is disguised as fun. The equestrian therapy program utilizes a combination of vaulting (gymnastics on a moving horse) and therapeutic riding (both English and Western). The Ready-to-Work! program, which began in 2016, is a unique work readiness, job training and social entrepreneurship program for young adults with special needs interested in joining the workforce. Carousel Ranch is located at 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, California 91390. For more information call Carousel Ranch at (661) 268-8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.