May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament Returns

After two successful tournaments players are hitting the courts for The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament.

Join The Painted Turtle Sunday, May 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the historic Griffen Club in Los Angeles.

Pickleball players from intermediate to advanced will come together to play this popular and growing sport. The event will raise vital funds to support children with serious illnesses and their families.

The Griffen Club is located at 3084 Motor Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90064.

Let’s have a smashing good time and see all on the court.

For sponsorship opportunities or for more information, click [here].

About The Painted Turtle:

The mission of The Painted Turtle is to provide a year-round, life-changing environment and authentic camp experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses. The Painted Turtle supports children’s medical needs, inspires them to reach beyond their illnesses, and provides care, education, and respite for their families. All campers and families attend completely free of charge.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...