“Cars Under The Stars” Debuts In July

The first annual “Cars Under the Stars” is coming to The Westfield Town Center for the benefit of the WiSh foundation.

The evening car show will feature hot rods, classics, customs, trucks, muscle, exotics, and motorcycles spanning 90 years. The show will take place Sat, July 24th, 6-10pm, atop the parking structure outside Macy’s at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Co-chaired by SCV locals and WiSH board members Amanda Benson-Tilch and Richard Cohn, this is a family-friendly event featuring a live cover band, The Walking Phoenixes, performing a wide selection of music for all to enjoy, dance and sing along to.

There will also be an assortment of food and snack options including Jersey Mike’s, Fiesta Taco Grill, hot dogs & ice cream, as well as the “Sidecar Bar” featuring Santa Clarita’s own Telco Brewery and Charles Winery, a beer and wine area for 21+.

Want to show off your pride and joy? Registration for cars and trucks is $30 before July 17th and $40 after. Space is limited. Your registration includes entry for two people, a raffle ticket and a swag bag.

Come for a night of family fun, all are welcome. General admission tickets are just $5 each, with kids 5 & under free! Event T-shirts will be available for sale too.

Sponsors include: Boston Scientific, Mercedes Benz of Valencia and OPO Law, and event sponsors including RBC’s Garage Hot Rods, Ask Amanda Consulting, Santa Clarita Magazine, Dawn Begley-ReMax Valencia, Damien White-Farmers Insurance, Loan Depot, 6 Degrees Consulting, KHTS, The Signal, SCVTV, among others. Also visit over a dozen unique vendor displays and more.

To register a vehicle for Cars Under the Stars, learn more or to purchase tickets, visit WiSH online at www.wisheducationfoundation.org and click on “Events.” All net proceeds go directly towards benefitting students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 foundation benefitting the 23,000 students of the William S. Hart Union School District, grades 7-12. Other successful fundraising events benefitting WiSH include Cocktails on the Roof, Wine on the Roof, The SCV Music Festival and many more.

