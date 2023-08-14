Tickets Still Available for Cocktails on the Roof

It’s BAAAACK! The original returns Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. / 7 p.m. early entry for VIP. Be a part of our open-air party under the stars on a warm, late summer night and enjoy a wide range of food and drinks, specially created just for the event.

One price gets you in to enjoy it all. Take a break in our center lounge to enjoy music from DJ Mav, or enjoying dancing the night away on the dance floor! Maybe you just want to relax with friends under the festive lighting at one of our many cocktail tables. There is nothing like it in our community, which is why it’s been so successful year after year! VIP tickets and lounge owners get you in early to be the first to enjoy what we have to offer.

Our wonderful participants include Salt Creek Grille, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Cardenas Legacy Tequila, Speakeasy Bakery, Stonefire Grill, Bouquet Vineyards, Dulce Vida Spirits, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Due Nasi, Honu, Jersey Mike’s, Entourage Wines, Lucky Luke Brewing, The HUB, Humanity Wine Project, Empress 1908 Gin, Calajo Catering, Funburger, Honey’s Mostly Mexican Kitchens and Catering, Jill’s cake Creations, Rio Bowlstop, Sand Canyon Country Club, Wide Eye Lounge and more joining us every day.

We appreciate our generous Title Sponsor Hello Subaru of Valencia and Presenting Sponsor Taft Electric. Other, amazing sponsors include Damien White Farmer’s Insurance, All Valley Solutions, Honey’s Kitchen, California Credit Union, Boston Scientific, Dr. Michael & Kris Huber, Ray’s Heating & Cooling, Fonder-Salari and more. Many thanks to our in-kind sponsors Santa Clarita Magazine, Burrtec, STORI, Josh Premako Photography, Peterson Printing, SOS Entertainment, SCVTV, The Signal and KHTS.

Tickets are available NOW. Regular admission is $95 and VIP early entry is $125.

More event information can be found at wisheducationfoundation.org. Interested participants and sponsors can email executive director Amy Daniels at wish@hartdistrict.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...