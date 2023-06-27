header image

June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
| Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
Castaic Appointments
Bob Brauneisen (left) appointed superintendent Castaic Union School District. Stephanie Sosa (center) appointed principal Castaic Middle School. Ramon Zuniga appointed assistant principal Castaic Middle School.


Brauneisen_BobBob Brauneisen, Appointed Superintendent of the Castaic Union School District

The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees have announced three new appointments. Bob Brauneisen has been appointed the superintendent of the Castaic Union School District, effective July 1. With a lifelong dedication to education and extensive experience within the district, Brauneisen brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the Castaic community to his new role. Brauneisen’s journey as an educator began in the Glendale Unified School District, where he served as an elementary school teacher.

Demonstrating his leadership capabilities, he transitioned to an administrative role as the director of Technology, Curriculum, and Special Projects for the La Canada Unified School District. Later, Brauneisen returned to the Glendale Unified School District as their director of Technology and site administrator. In 2005, he joined the Castaic Union School District as the principal of Northlake Hills Elementary School, establishing a strong connection with the community he would serve for many years.

After dedicating seven years to Northlake Hills Elementary School, Brauneisen assumed the role of principal at Castaic Middle School, where he served for nine years. During his time at Castaic Middle School, Brauneisen’s exemplary leadership and commitment to student success led to significant achievements and positive impacts on the school community. Now, as Superintendent, he brings his extensive knowledge and experience to guide the entire district towards continued growth and excellence.

Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Brauneisen has a deep personal connection to the region and a strong appreciation for public education. He attended public schools throughout his educational journey and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from San Diego State University (SDSU) as well as a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from California State University Los Angeles (CSULA). His educational background and lifelong passion for learning position him well to lead the Castaic Union School District in providing quality education to all students.

Brauneisen is not only a dedicated educator but also a proud husband of 30 years to his wife, Patty, and a loving father to his three adult sons. His commitment to family and community is reflected in his leadership and his genuine care for the students, families, and staff of the Castaic Union School District. The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees is confident that Mr. Bob Brauneisen’s leadership and deep understanding of the district will continue to drive educational excellence and support the success of all students. The district looks forward to the positive impact he will make as Superintendent.

Sosa_StephanieStephanie Sosa, Appointed Principal of Castaic Middle School

With an extensive background in education and a passion for fostering academic excellence, Sosa is thrilled to take on this leadership role and continue serving the Castaic community as new principal of Castaic Middle School. Sosa’s educational journey began at the University of California Santa Barbara, where she obtained her Multiple Teaching and English credentials, as well as her Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Communications.

Driven by her dedication to lifelong learning, Sosa furthered her education and earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Management from The University of La Verne.

Prior to joining the Castaic Union School District, Sosa amassed eight years of teaching experience in the Saugus Union School District, where she taught fifth, sixth, and first grade. Balancing her professional growth with the responsibilities of raising her own family, Sosa worked as a teacher and later as an administrator with California Virtual Academies in a remote position. As her children reached school age, Sosa embarked on a thirteen-year journey teaching 8th grade English for the William S. Hart Union High School District at Rio Norte Junior High School.

Throughout her tenure, Sosa held numerous leadership roles, including English Department chairperson and instructional coach. Her commitment to professional growth and educational excellence led her to serve as an Administrator Intern for three Summer Schools, including an Assistant Principal Internship at Castaic High School during the spring semester of 2022. Furthermore, Sosa’s dedication to Castaic Middle School was evident as she served as the assistant principal for the 2022- 2023 school year, providing her with a strong foundation for her new role as principal. Sosa is enthusiastic about her appointment as Principal of Castaic Middle School. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership skills to guide the school towards continued success. Sosa’s passion for education and her unwavering commitment to students’ growth and development will undoubtedly foster a positive and inclusive learning environment at Castaic Middle School.

Zuniga_RamonRamon Zuniga Appointed Principal of Castaic Middle School

Ramon Zuniga has been appointed the new assistant principal of Castaic Middle School. With a strong background in education and a passion for supporting students, Zuniga brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role.

Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Zuniga and his family immigrated to the United States when he was just two years old. Growing up in San Diego, he witnessed firsthand the transformative power of education and the positive influence of his own school counselors. Inspired by their guidance, he pursued higher education and graduated from Fresno State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Telecommunications.

Although Zuniga initially aspired to be a sports broadcaster, he discovered his true calling in counseling after working in television for five years. Motivated by a desire to make a difference in the lives of students, he transitioned to a career in education and served as a counselor for several years. Recognizing the importance of continued professional growth, and with the encouragement of a friend and mentor, he pursued his Administrative Credential and earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from National University.

Throughout his career, Zuniga has demonstrated a deep commitment to fostering the academic and personal growth of students. His experience as a counselor and his passion for student success have equipped him with the skills and knowledge necessary to support the diverse needs of the Castaic Middle School community.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Zuniga is an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoys playing soccer, basketball, and tennis, and he actively participates in coaching, having coached his own children as well as girls’ high school soccer and basketball teams.

Zuniga has been a resident of Santa Clarita since 2013, where he resides with his wife Grace, their two daughters, son, and their beloved pets. He is deeply invested in the success and well-being of the Castaic community and looks forward to making a positive impact on the educational journey of students at Castaic Middle School.

The Castaic Union School District is delighted to welcome Ramon Zuniga as the assistant principal of Castaic Middle School. His dedication, experience, and commitment to student achievement make him a valuable addition to the school’s leadership team.

###

About Castaic Union School District

Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. Our award winning schools will develop independent, high achieving and socially responsible students.
