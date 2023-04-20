Castaic Union Presents 2022-2023 Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships

Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the presentation of the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship committee awarded $13,750.00 in scholarship funds Wednesday to students who wish to pursue careers in fashion design, music, accounting, biochemistry, addiction neurological science and psychology, journalism, environmental science, physics and aviation, nursing, neonatal intensive care and infant driven feeding, special needs advocate law and 3D animation.
Fielder was a long time resident of Castaic who had no children or close family of her own, so she decided to bequeath funds to be used to support the students of Castaic Middle School (past or present).
“Jene would be thrilled to see her gift being used to help make the dreams and aspirations come true for these students,” said , David Huffaker, scholarship committee member and trustee. “Jene’s generosity will allow for students to continue to receive scholarships for several years to come.”
Last year, the Trust funded $8,750.00 in scholarships.
About Castaic Union School District
Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. Our award-winning schools will develop independent, high achieving and socially responsible students.
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded College of the Canyons a $3 million Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) grant to help the college support Hispanic students pursuing degrees in STEM and increase overall retention and completion rates of Hispanic students attending college for the first time.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday the latest action to protect public health under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), proposing a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical known to cause serious health risks and even death.
This Saturday, April 22, SCV Sheriff’s Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.
The next, free LifeForward workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., to discuss “Challenging Emotions – Anxiety, Stress & Depression!” and “Take Care of Yourself-Mindfulness & Personal Growth Mindset!” at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
MinuteClinic, the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, today announced it has launched mental health counseling and care services at six MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the American Alliance of Museums’ 2023 Museum Assessment Program, a critical step toward museum accreditation. AAM, founded in 1906, is a national organization representing the entire scope of the museum field.
Los Angeles County announced that it has reached a groundbreaking settlement with LA Alliance to resolve this long-running litigation with a pledge to commit up to an estimated $850.5 million in additional funding to increase beds, services, outreach, and interim housing for the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
As part of the California Institute of the Arts 50-year anniversary celebrations, the forthcoming 2023 graduate cohort for the MFA Creative Writing program will run a series of free events across Los Angeles to share their writing and performances to the public.
There are less than two weeks left to register for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 29, where residents are invited to join the city in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to bring more transparency and trust to the elections process by creating a uniform timeline for ballot curing cleared the Senate Committee on Elections and Constitutional Amendments.
