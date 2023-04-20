Castaic Union Presents 2022-2023 Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships

Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the presentation of the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship committee awarded $13,750.00 in scholarship funds Wednesday to students who wish to pursue careers in fashion design, music, accounting, biochemistry, addiction neurological science and psychology, journalism, environmental science, physics and aviation, nursing, neonatal intensive care and infant driven feeding, special needs advocate law and 3D animation.

Fielder was a long time resident of Castaic who had no children or close family of her own, so she decided to bequeath funds to be used to support the students of Castaic Middle School (past or present).

“Jene would be thrilled to see her gift being used to help make the dreams and aspirations come true for these students,” said , David Huffaker, scholarship committee member and trustee. “Jene’s generosity will allow for students to continue to receive scholarships for several years to come.”

Last year, the Trust funded $8,750.00 in scholarships.

About Castaic Union School District

Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. Our award-winning schools will develop independent, high achieving and socially responsible students.

