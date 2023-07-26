header image

1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Castaic Union School District Announces New Assistant Superintendent
Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023

Stephanie Beach

The Castaic Union School District proudly announces the appointment of Stephanie Beach as the new Assistant Superintendent of Education Services.

With an impressive 30-year career in education, Beach brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for supporting staff, students, and families in the district.

Beach ‘sjourney in education began three decades ago, marking the start of her unwavering commitment to providing quality education. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arizona and her teaching credential from Chapman University. Determined to further her knowledge and skills, Beach pursued a Master’s in Educational Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Before joining the Castaic Union School District, Beach gained extensive teaching experience both in Arizona and internationally. She dedicated five years to teaching in Arizona and an additional three years at an international school on the island of Saipan. In 2000, Beach joined the Castaic Middle School as a 5th-grade teacher, where she played an integral role in shaping the educational journeys of students.

After two years at CMS, Beach transitioned to Live Oak Elementary, where she taught 3rd grade for nine years. In 2011, she returned to Castaic Middle School as the Assistant Principal. Beach’s dedication and exceptional leadership abilities led her to the district office in 2015, where she served as an Administrator on Special Assignment. Later, she became the principal of Castaic Elementary School and, most recently, Live Oak Elementary School.

As an educator and leader, Beach understands the significance of fostering a supportive learning environment that nurtures the growth and development of both students and staff. Her deep understanding of the Castaic Union School District, combined with her passion for promoting academic excellence, makes her an ideal fit for her new role as Assistant Superintendent of Education Services.

Beach resides in Valencia with her husband and youngest daughter, providing her with firsthand experience as a parent within the district. All three of her children have successfully completed their educational journeys through Live Oak Elementary School and Castaic Middle School. This unique perspective further fuels Beach dedication to ensuring a positive and enriching experience for every student in the district.

Stephanie Beach eagerly embraces her new role as Assistant Superintendent of Education Services at the Castaic Union School District. She is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of staff, students, and families within the district and looks forward to fostering a collaborative and inclusive educational community.
