Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal

The Castaic Union School District has announced the appointment of Antonio Sanchez as the new Principal of Live Oak Elementary School.

With a deep passion for education and a wealth of experience, Sanchez is eager to lead the Live Oak community into a new school year filled with growth and success.

Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Sanchez’s educational journey began with a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He furthered his academic pursuits by earning his teaching credential and Master’s Degree in School Administration from California State University, Northridge. His commitment to lifelong learning and dedication to serving students have shaped his career over the past 25 years.

Sanchez brings a diverse range of experiences, having worked with students from kindergarten through 8th grade throughout his career. Of particular significance, he spent 15 years as an elementary school teacher. As he assumes his new role as Principal of Live Oak Elementary School, he is excited to contribute his expertise and foster a love for learning within the vibrant Live Oak community.

As Principal, Sanchez is committed to nurturing an inclusive and supportive environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. He recognizes the importance of collaboration between educators, students, and families and is eager to work alongside the Live Oak community to ensure the success of every student.

