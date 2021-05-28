Castaic Union School District Welcomes a New Principal

The Board of Trustees at Castaic Union School District unanimously approved the appointment of its new principal, Lisa Loscos, at Northlake Hills Elementary School during Thursday’s special board meeting.

“We are thrilled to bring Mrs. Loscos on board to our leadership team,” said Castaic Union School District Superintendent Doyle. “Our staff conducted an extensive search, which required applicants to participate in a panel interview process to select the appropriate candidate for the board. I feel confident we have made the right decision.”

Northlake Hills Elementary School welcomes Lisa Loscos as its new principal. Mrs. Loscos was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. She earned her BA, teaching credentials, and Master’s Degree from California State University, Northridge.

Mrs. Loscos began her career in 1995 as an Elementary Special Day Class Teacher and Resource Specialist. In 2007, she became a Program Specialist supporting elementary teachers across the district in Burbank Unified. For the last seven years, she successfully led as an Assistant Principal for the Saugus Union School District.

Mrs. Loscos is married to a High School teacher, has two daughters in college, and two loving dogs.

She is elated to join the Castaic family and build a relationship with the staff, students, and families of Northlake Hills Elementary. “Our faculty and staff are eager to begin collaborating with Mrs. Loscos,” added Doyle. “We are setting the course for the 2021-2022 school year on the right path.”

About Castaic Union School District: Serving 2,000 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four schools, advancing the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners while providing a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high achieving, and socially responsible students. For more information about Castaic Union School District, please visit www.castaicusd.com.

