1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Castaic Union Students Showcase LEGO Robotics Skills
| Thursday, Nov 9, 2023
Group LOS_Robotics_Team_

On Sunday, Nov. 5, two remarkable LEGO Robotics teams from the Castaic Union School District, the Live Oak Spot Bots and Live Oak Leopard Bots, showcased their ingenuity and skills at the Valencia Qualifying competition. The event, generously funded by #qualcomm, marked the inaugural competition of the season for both teams, symbolizing months of dedication and hard work.

Each team, consisting of talented young minds — Spot Bots (Bella Herrera, Carter Reiber, Eddie Zenkner) and Leopard Bots (Andrew Perez, Tanner Kalan, Leo Garcia, Annalie Garcia) — not only designed their robots but also meticulously coded them to autonomously accomplish various tasks within a tight 2.5-minute timeframe. The playing field tasks carried points, contributing to the team’s leaderboard standing. Additionally, teams underwent judging panels where they presented their robot design, explained their code, answered questions about an innovation project, and provided evidence of adhering to FIRST-aligned “Core Values” (Discovery, Impact, Innovation, Teamwork, Inclusion, Fun).

Scores from judges, combined with the highest game scores, determined the 17 out of 29 teams advancing to the Regional Qualifier in December. Remarkably, the Spot Bots achieved a team-high score of 235, the highest in the three years of the program. The Leopard Bots faced initial challenges but mounted a spectacular comeback, finishing with an impressive 155 points.

During the award ceremony, the Spot Bots clinched 1st place in overall Core Values for the second consecutive year. However, the elation was momentarily dampened when they didn’t hear their team number announced among the advancing teams. An email titled “California Southern FLL Robotics CONGRATULATIONS” later revealed an error in the announcement, and the Spot Bots are indeed advancing to the Regional Qualifier in December.

The families, coaches, and the entire Castaic Union School District community are immensely proud of the hard work and determination displayed by these young innovators. The Leopard Bots will also partake in postseason play, albeit not as a qualifier.

Looking ahead, coaches Lara Frandzel and Jackson Strahs are already contemplating program expansion for the upcoming year. The entire community stands in support, cheering on the Spot Bots and Leopard Bots as they continue their journey of discovery and innovation.

***Scroll down below for more photos from the event. Courtesy of Castaic Union School District.

###

About Castaic Union School District

Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. Our award-winning schools will develop independent, high achieving and socially responsible students.

