Catherine Celaya Appointed Canyon High Assistant Principal

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Catherine Celaya as the newest assistant principal at Canyon High School.
Celaya joins the Hart District family as an assistant principal after a successful teaching and administrative career in the Burbank Unified School District. After beginning her teaching career teaching in Japan, Celaya taught English briefly at Downey High School before settling into the Burbank Unified School District, which she has called home since 2008. She was the English Language Development Coordinator and an English teacher at John Burroughs High School before moving on to become the Title I Coordinator for John Muir Middle School in the same district. In 2015, she became an assistant principal at that same school and has served in that role for the last seven years.
“We are excited to introduce Ms. Catherine Celaya, the newest addition to the Hart District,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “With her extensive administrative experience gained from her commendable work in the Burbank Unified School District, we are confident that Ms. Celaya will make a positive impact supporting students, staff, and parents as a member of the Canyon High School Administrative Team.”
Celaya obtained her undergraduate degree in Anthropology from California State University, Long Beach, and her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from California State University, Northridge.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, July 19, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
Join or support a team at the annual Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk benefiting the Child & Family Center's Domestic Violence Program at Centre Point Parkway, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Citing SCV Water’s sophisticated management and diversified water portfolio, as well as the ability to maintain strong debt service coverage and operating reserves, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has upgraded or affirmed the Agency’s credit ratings at the AA+ level for a number of bonds and senior-lien certificates of participation (COPs)
The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.
As part of the State of California’s 2023-24 budget process, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has secured $1 million in funding to SCV Water for Arundo management and removal projects in the Santa Clara River watershed.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — The California Supreme Court breathed new life Monday into a lawsuit that accuses Aetna of having fired or threatened to fire physicians who referred patients to out-of-network providers.
