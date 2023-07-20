Catherine Celaya Appointed Canyon High Assistant Principal

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Catherine Celaya as the newest assistant principal at Canyon High School.

Celaya joins the Hart District family as an assistant principal after a successful teaching and administrative career in the Burbank Unified School District. After beginning her teaching career teaching in Japan, Celaya taught English briefly at Downey High School before settling into the Burbank Unified School District, which she has called home since 2008. She was the English Language Development Coordinator and an English teacher at John Burroughs High School before moving on to become the Title I Coordinator for John Muir Middle School in the same district. In 2015, she became an assistant principal at that same school and has served in that role for the last seven years.

“We are excited to introduce Ms. Catherine Celaya, the newest addition to the Hart District,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “With her extensive administrative experience gained from her commendable work in the Burbank Unified School District, we are confident that Ms. Celaya will make a positive impact supporting students, staff, and parents as a member of the Canyon High School Administrative Team.”

Celaya obtained her undergraduate degree in Anthropology from California State University, Long Beach, and her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from California State University, Northridge.

