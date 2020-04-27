CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in the early stages of infection.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

* Fever

* Cough

* Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

* Chills (new)

* Repeated shaking with chills (new)

* Muscle pain (new)

* Headache (new)

* Sore throat (new)

* New loss of taste or smell (new)

This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

When to Seek Medical Attention

If you have any of these emergency warning signs* for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:

* Trouble breathing

* Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

* New confusion or inability to arouse

* Bluish lips or face

Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.

Learn more about how to protect yourself, how to care for someone who is sick, and what to do if you are sick.