Today in
S.C.V. History
December 8
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
CDPH Urging Californians To Get Their Flu Shots
| Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021

With the holiday season underway and people visiting family and friends, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get the influenza vaccine to protect your health, and the health of others, during this flu season.

For Californians who still haven’t had the COVID-19 vaccine or are due for their booster, the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine can be given on the same day.

Influenza is increasing around the country, especially among young adults and children, who commonly spread the disease. The number of cases tend to increase during this time of year.

National survey data show lower vaccination rates for children and pregnant people this year as compared with last year leaving them unprotected and more vulnerable to serious flu illness.

“We continue to see the positive impact vaccines have on our collective and individual health and wellbeing,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “There are many reasons to get vaccinated this season, but the best ones are to keep yourself and loved ones healthy.”

CDPH recommends the annual flu vaccination for everyone six months of age and older. Getting vaccinated against the flu is especially important for people at high-risk of severe disease and hospitalization, including:

-People 65 years and older.

-People who smoke or have underlying medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, asthma, lung disease, neurologic disorders and weakened immune systems.

-Pregnant women and children under five years of age.

-Caregivers and residents in long-term care facilities.

-Essential workers who encounter others outside their homes or at higher risk because of their occupation.

CDPH encourages Californians to contact their health care provider, physician’s office, or clinic about getting the flu vaccine. Adults and children may also get immunized at the pharmacy where they generally pick up their prescriptions. Pharmacies accept most insurance, including Medi-Cal. Some local health departments may offer low- or no-cost flu immunizations. If you still haven’t had the COVID-19 vaccine or are due for a booster, the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine can be given on the same day. The state’s My Turn website can be used to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and also allows Californians to schedule their flu vaccination or find a walk-in clinic.

Besides getting immunized, you can also take preventive actions:

-Continue wearing a mask when recommended or required in high-risk settings.

-Stay away from people who are sick.

-Stay home when sick for at least 24 hours after symptoms go away.

-Cough or sneeze into your elbow, arm, or disposable tissue. If you use a disposable tissue, use hand sanitizer, or wash your hands afterwards.

-Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

-See our Tips for Protecting Yourself and Others This Holiday Season for additional recommendations.

For more information about the flu, visit CDPH’s website.
SCV Water Granted $3.93m To Supply Water For LARC and Lily Of The Valley
Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021
SCV Water Granted $3.93m To Supply Water For LARC and Lily Of The Valley
After more than a five-year grant application process, SCV Water secured a $3.93 million grant from the State Water Resources Control Board to construct a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
FULL STORY...
SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans
Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021
SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 has donated $2,000 worth of Walmart and Lowe’s gift cards to the SCVSC.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Announces New VP For University Relations and Advancement
California State University, Northridge President Erika D. Beck has announced the appointment of Nichole Ipach as CSUN’s new vice president for university relations and advancement.
CSUN Announces New VP For University Relations and Advancement
State Superintendent Addresses Student Social Isolation
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that California community-based organizations will be able to apply for grants to address the social isolation experienced by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Superintendent Addresses Student Social Isolation
City Seeks Student Art Submissions For 2022 Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays and creative writing, photographs or music for the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
City Seeks Student Art Submissions For 2022 Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors Showcase
SCV Water Granted $3.93m To Supply Water For LARC and Lily Of The Valley
After more than a five-year grant application process, SCV Water secured a $3.93 million grant from the State Water Resources Control Board to construct a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
SCV Water Granted $3.93m To Supply Water For LARC and Lily Of The Valley
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 has donated $2,000 worth of Walmart and Lowe’s gift cards to the SCVSC.
SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans
Dec. 9: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 9: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Releases the Latest Updates from the Last 7 Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 15 new deaths and 941 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,492 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Releases the Latest Updates from the Last 7 Days
State Will Not Allocate California Water Project Supplies for 2022
In an unprecedented decision spurred by the state’s extreme drought conditions, the California Department of Water Resources announced a 0% initial allocation from the State Water Project for the upcoming year.
State Will Not Allocate California Water Project Supplies for 2022
CSUN to Offer Accelerated Credential Program for Aspiring History Teachers
California State University, Northridge will launch programs in fall 2022 that will expedite the process for getting a credential for those who are interested in teaching history and social science in middle or high school.
CSUN to Offer Accelerated Credential Program for Aspiring History Teachers
Academy of the Canyons, Hart District Rank in Top 20
Academy of the Canyons, the middle college high school in the William S. Hart Union High School District, has been named by Niche as the number 16 ranked high school in the State of California.
Academy of the Canyons, Hart District Rank in Top 20
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
City Officially Breaks Ground on Central Park Buildout
The Santa Clarita City Council officially broke ground Monday at Central Park on a key project which will enhance the crown jewel of the city of Santa Clarita’s parks system.
City Officially Breaks Ground on Central Park Buildout
Residents Encouraged to Explore ‘Creative Faces’ at City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts Division is excited to welcome “Creative Faces” to the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Residents Encouraged to Explore ‘Creative Faces’ at City Hall
City Accepting Applications for Arts Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position on the City’s Arts Commission.
City Accepting Applications for Arts Commissioner
Historical Society Seeking Donations for Stolen Train Whistle
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is seeking donations to replace the original brass, 6-chime train whistle, which was stolen years ago from the Historical Society's vintage 1900 Southern Pacific locomotive.
Historical Society Seeking Donations for Stolen Train Whistle
Monday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 184 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Monday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo
Additional Omicron Case in L.A. County; New Travel Restrictions in Effect
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of an additional case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant.
Additional Omicron Case in L.A. County; New Travel Restrictions in Effect
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 15 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 15 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 6 - Sunday, Dec. 12
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 15 Productions
Today in SCV History (Dec. 6)
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking
The Santa Clarita City Council will take a major step toward enhancing one of the city of Santa Clarita’s landmark amenities by holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Park Buildout project on Monday, Dec. 6.
City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking
