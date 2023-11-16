Celebrate Heroes with Child & Family Center’s Hearts for Heroes

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Every year the Los Angeles Business Journal creates their list of fastest-growing private companies based in L.A. County.
|
Honor the hero in your life this holiday season and help support Child & Family Center with their Hearts for Heroes program.
|
The Department of Public Social Services holiday Adopt-A-Family Program has launched, and donations of toys and books are needed to support thousands of low-income families receiving DPSS benefits in Los Angeles County.
|
It’s time to clean out closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 21st Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, 2023.
|
The Jazz on Main is returning with its speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first reported influenza-associated death of the 2023-24 influenza season.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is pleased to announce their 2nd Annual Community Partnership Children’s Concert.
|
With the help of the $225,000 Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) grant, the California Highway Patrol will continue to empower the state’s senior community with a free specialized driving course designed with them in mind.
|
Tim Tiemann, managing director of California State University, Northridge’s Innovation Incubator, has been appointed to the United States Small Business Administration’s Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee.
|
1978
- Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story
]
|
Embrace the holiday spirit as you shop at the Annual Holiday Boutique benefitting the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
Valencia Marketplace is scheduled to host its annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.
|
Single Mothers Outreach has announced the honorees chosen for its 2024 Empowering HeArts Gala. Evelia Scanlon, Renard Thomas, Stacy Fennell, Jenny Striplin, Monica Castaneda and Lynn Rabago will each have their stories shared in the form of a unique piece of art created by a local artist.
|
Embark on a stellar journey through the pages of imagination at the 16th Annual Family Literacy Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Public Library, Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
Lights All Aglow! Don’t miss the Barnyard Light Tour at William S. Hart Park on Saturday, Dec. 9. Starting at 5 p.m., the Friends of Hart Park welcome all to enjoy the petting zoo, a visit with Santa Claus, crafts, raffle and more exciting activities. Make sure to bring the whole family for this fun, free, holiday event.
|
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons is excited to be welcoming Daughtry on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
|
The Valencia High school Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard has been selected to compete in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association championships after earning top honors at the Moorpark Battle of the Bands 2023/2A Prelims Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11.
|
Experience the enchantment of Winter Dreams in the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra's charming winter program for 2023. The concert will be held Saturday, Dec 0, at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
|
Written by Phil and Nancy Lantis and directed by Barry Agin "Beachcomber," a comedy/drams from Eclipse Theatre LA, is on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall weekends through Nov. 26.
|
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions have qualified for the 2023 Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association championships, providing seniors one last crescendo.
|
The first official meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board was held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Hart Hall in Newhall.
|
Hello Auto Group in the Santa Clarita Valley is seeking support for "Hello Gives Thanks, a Turkey Drive," an initiative that aims to make this Thanksgiving a little brighter for those in need within the community.
|
1935
- Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story
]
|
A college degree has the power to transform lives – from higher earnings to upward mobility in the job market – and for decades research showed that earning a degree is almost always worthwhile.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.