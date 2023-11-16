header image

November 15
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Celebrate Heroes with Child & Family Center’s Hearts for Heroes
| Wednesday, Nov 15, 2023
Water drop


Honor the hero in your life this holiday season and help support Child & Family Center with their Hearts for Heroes program.

All donations are appreciated, and every donor will be recognized on their website and weekly newsletter, and every hero will receive a personalized card in their honor.

Gifts of $250 or more receive a custom commemorative tile on the Hearts for Heroes Giving Wall in the lobby of Child & Family Center.

The larger the donation the larger a tile will be made for the giving wall. Donations under $250 will reward the hero with a card informing them of the donation in their name.

To set up a donation for a hero visit Child & Family’s website.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Five Santa Clarita Businesses Land on Fastest-Growing Private Companies List
Every year the Los Angeles Business Journal creates their list of fastest-growing private companies based in L.A. County.
Five Santa Clarita Businesses Land on Fastest-Growing Private Companies List
