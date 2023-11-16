Celebrate Heroes with Child & Family Center’s Hearts for Heroes

Honor the hero in your life this holiday season and help support Child & Family Center with their Hearts for Heroes program.

All donations are appreciated, and every donor will be recognized on their website and weekly newsletter, and every hero will receive a personalized card in their honor.

Gifts of $250 or more receive a custom commemorative tile on the Hearts for Heroes Giving Wall in the lobby of Child & Family Center.

The larger the donation the larger a tile will be made for the giving wall. Donations under $250 will reward the hero with a card informing them of the donation in their name.

To set up a donation for a hero visit Child & Family’s website.

