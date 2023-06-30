Celebrate Responsibly, Have a Fire Safe Fourth of July

Happy Fourth of July Santa Clarita! There are three celebratory events happening on Tuesday, including the annual Independence Day Classic 5k and 10K, the hometown favorite SCV Fourth of July Parade and the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular.

Fourth of July festivities will begin with the annual Independence Day Classic 5K and 10K. The energizing run is a fast, flat, paved out-and-back on the city of Santa Clarita parade route, leading to one of the best cheering sections in Southern California. The 10K starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. Residents can register by visiting scrunners.org.

The SCV Fourth of July Parade will take over Old Town Newhall with the theme, “Celebrating America’s Independence the SCV Way Live, Work, Play!” The parade will kick off in front of William S. Hart Park and march on to Orchard Village Road to the finish at Dalbey Drive. The captivating show begins at 9 a.m. and showcases the community’s patriotic pride.

The holiday will wrap up with the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular. The show will illuminate the city’s night sky over Westfield Valencia Town Center. This dazzling display will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Make sure to tune in to KHTS AM 1220 and FM 98.1 as they will be broadcasting live music to compliment the show.

Residents should be aware that Citrus Street will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. on the morning of July 4. In addition, a portion of the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot will be blocked off to the public for the firework fall zone. Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway will have lane closures to reduce traffic speed around the Town Center Mall Entrance at Valencia Boulevard. Lanes will be closed at 9 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 10:30 p.m. All other roads in the area will remain open to vehicle traffic and existing “no parking” zones will remain in effect and be enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Residents are also reminded that all fireworks, even those marked “safe and sane,” are illegal to possess in Santa Clarita. Fireworks are a violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, Health and Safety Code and Los Angeles County Fire Code.

For more information on illegal firework use in Santa Clarita and additional resources, please visit santa-clarita.com/Fireworks.

