Trophy Winners Announced for SCV Fourth of July Parade

The 91st Anniversary of the SCV Fourth of July Parade with the theme “Celebrating America’s Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work, Play” rolled along the streets of Old Town Newhall to large crowds on the morning of July 4.

At 9 a.m. the parade entries began the march down Main Street starting at the roundabout then turned west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library. The parade then turned onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive.

The parade featured nearly 100 entries and lasted about an hour and a half.

Entries in the parade included numerous politicians, pageant queens, public servants, first responders, veterans, scout troops, actors, horses, cheerleaders, service clubs, social clubs, car clubs, church groups, businesses and a DeLorean.

Leading off the parade were a half dozen motorcycle deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department followed by a color guard from the Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter 355 ‘The Lost Patrol” and U.S. military veterans from the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative.

Others among the first parade participants included the West Ranch High School Drum Line, the Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshals Dennis and Pamela Verner, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez.

See the full parade lineup here.

2023 SCV Fourth of July Parade Trophy Winners

2023 Parade Theme:

“Celebrating America’s Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work & Play!”

Sweepstakes Trophy: Vietnam Veterans Lost Patrol

Grand Equestrian Trophy: Horse2Heart/ Oak Creek Corral/ Junior Posse

Best of Theme: Hart High Football

Best Decorated: Newhall and Canyon Country Farmers Markets

High School Band: West Ranch HS Drum Line

Color Guard: L.A. Commandery No. 9

Youth Group (Non-Float):

1. SCV Warrior Cheer

2. Dance Studio 84

3. Cub Scout Pack 494

Commercial Float:

1. Newhall and Canyon Country Farmers Markets

2. The Signal Newspaper

Non-commercial Float, under 17:

1. Hart High Football

2. Cub Scout Pack 490

3. Saugus High School Cheer

Non-commercial Float, over 17:

1. Fil‐Am Association

2. Santa Clarita Regional Theatre and Canyon Theatre Guild

3. Carter Lite Family

Club or Fraternal Float:

1. Republicans of Santa Clarita

2. Vietnam Veterans Lost Patrol

3. Blue Star Mothers

Religious Float:

1. Freedoms Way Baptist and Lighthouse

Commercial/Specialized Vehicle:

1. Round the Clock Pest Control

2. Ryan’s Shenanigans Irish Pub

3. Entity Realty

Car or Motorcycle Club:

1. SCV Corvette Club

2. Krypto Civic

3. D5‐8 Hero Society Team:

Classic or Antique Auto (Single)

1. KHTS Radio Fire Truck

2. 1989 Toyota Landcruiser

3. Hot Wheels Paddy Wagon

Equestrian Mounted Group, Open: Warrior Football and Cheer

Equestrian Mounted Group, Novelty: Horse2Heart/ Oak Creek/ Jr Posse

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade, founded in 1932, is organized by a dedicated volunteer committee. The parade has been held annually with a few exceptions, during the Great Depression and WWII and more recently when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the parade to go dark. To stay updated on the latest parade information, visit www.scvparade.com.

SCV.com televised the parade live. To see a replay of the Santa Clarita Fourth of July Parade visit https://www.facebook.com/scvtv/videos/281129524418924.

