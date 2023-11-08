header image

November 7
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center
| Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023
Santa arrives at Valencia town centercrop

The merriest arrival of the year in the Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. when Santa Claus arrives at Valencia Town Center.

Photos with Santa will be available from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 24 at Valencia Town Center, 24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

To make a reservation and pre-purchase a photo package, click here.

Reservations are recommended but not required. Walk-ups are always welcome and will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

Photo packages start at $39.99 and include a free phone call from Santa. Book reservations in advance to receive one free personalized phone call from Santa before your visit.

Times are subject to change. Santa takes milk and cookie breaks as needed.

Special pet photo nights with Santa will be held Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to view all photo package pricing.

Please note: Multiple families are seen by Santa during any given 15-minute reservation window

For more information, please contact the Valencia Management Office at (669) 800-6707 during business hours (M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.).
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Metrolink will suspend service on all lines from Dec. 26-29, to complete the final phase of a three-year modernization project. Trains will not run on any part of Metrolink’s six-county system, which includes the Antelope Valley Line that runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, during the service outage.
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Now thorugh Dec. 1 the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer will host a See’s Candies Yum-Raiser. Up to 50% of each item ordered is donated back to the MHF to support families struggling with pediatric cancer.
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser received the 2023 Stan Brakhage Vision Award on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Denver Film Festival.
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
DrinkPAK, a leading contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is expanding and investing more than $450 million in the construction of two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
From the first time my parents signed me up to play youth soccer at Newhall Park when I was 6 years old, to now participating in Adult Leagues and cheering on my children as they play their favorite sports, staying active has always been an important part of my lifestyle.
Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 and 31 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics
SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Sixth Street Gallery will showcase "Honey I Shrunk The Art," opening Friday, Nov. 17, running through Dec. 17.
SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Henry Mayo Newahll Hospital Women’s Health Education Series returns on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Girl Talk: A Women’s Health Series will will focus on Lung Health and the importance of annual. check-ups in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Santa Clarita Arts Call for Artists ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries” juried exhibition which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery located in Santa Clarita City Hall.
Santa Clarita Arts Call for Artists ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’
Mustangs Advance to Semis in Dramatic Win
There was 1:10 left on the clock.
Mustangs Advance to Semis in Dramatic Win
Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park
Last month, the City Council proudly cut the ribbon and welcomed our residents to the new 15-acres of enhanced and upgraded amenities at Central Park.
Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park
TMU Accepting STEM Scholarship Applications Until Dec. 1
The Master’s University is accepting applications to the Audrey Ku Chou Scholarship, established in honor of President Abner Chou’s late mother, who passed away in December 2022.
TMU Accepting STEM Scholarship Applications Until Dec. 1
Nov. 11: Lady Cougs Hosting Inaugural Mixed Doubles Tourney
College of the Canyons women's tennis program will host is first annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the 'Cougar Courts' tennis facility located on the college's Valencia Campus.
Nov. 11: Lady Cougs Hosting Inaugural Mixed Doubles Tourney
TMU Comes Up Short Against D1 Boise State
The Master's University women's basketball team played an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Boise State Friday, coming up short 82-58 in Boise, Idaho.
TMU Comes Up Short Against D1 Boise State
Lady Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends
The Master's University women's soccer program entered the opening round of the Golden State Athletic Championship Tournament as the No. 4 seed, but it was the No. 5-seed Vanguard Lions that came away from Reese Field with the 3-0 win to end the Lady Mustangs' season.
Lady Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends
Cougars Crowned ‘Clash at Canyons’ Champions at Annual Tourney
The Cougars were crowned champions of the 15th Annual 'Clash at Canyons' Tip-Off Event after posting wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to begin the 2023-24 season.
Cougars Crowned ‘Clash at Canyons’ Champions at Annual Tourney
The Wrap Ranks CalArts No. 7 in Best Film Schools of 2023
California Institute of the Arts earns the number seven spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the U.S., per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.
The Wrap Ranks CalArts No. 7 in Best Film Schools of 2023
CSUN Professor Earns Geological Society’s Top Honors
As a student working on her doctorate in geology nearly 20 years ago, Elena Miranda was excited at the prospect of exploring a burgeoning new field of research that could provide insights into the causes of the Earth’s faults and shear zones, key information for understanding earthquakes and other tectonic movements.
CSUN Professor Earns Geological Society’s Top Honors
Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 6 - Sunday, Nov. 12.
Three Productions Filming in SCV
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Welcome to the November edition of JCI Santa Clarita's monthly newsletter! The Jaycees are excited to share the highlights from October and some exciting events on the horizon.
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Call for Artists: The Beauty of Stillness
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Beauty of Stillness” juried exhibition which will be on view at the Old Town Newhall Library.
Call for Artists: The Beauty of Stillness
