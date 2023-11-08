Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center

The merriest arrival of the year in the Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. when Santa Claus arrives at Valencia Town Center.

Photos with Santa will be available from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 24 at Valencia Town Center, 24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

To make a reservation and pre-purchase a photo package, click here.

Reservations are recommended but not required. Walk-ups are always welcome and will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

Photo packages start at $39.99 and include a free phone call from Santa. Book reservations in advance to receive one free personalized phone call from Santa before your visit.

Times are subject to change. Santa takes milk and cookie breaks as needed.

Special pet photo nights with Santa will be held Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to view all photo package pricing.

Please note: Multiple families are seen by Santa during any given 15-minute reservation window

For more information, please contact the Valencia Management Office at (669) 800-6707 during business hours (M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

