1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Center for Missing, Exploited Children Reported Saugus Man Accused of Possessing Child Pornography
| Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021
SCV Sheriff's Station

A Saugus man arrested on suspicion of possessing obscene matter depicting a minor was reportedly discovered after a national organization specializing in these types of crimes reported his alleged internet activity to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The LASD Human Trafficking Bureau said it received a report last month from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, that an internet service provider had detected illegal activity on a computer in the Saugus area.

According to its website, NCMEC is in part funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, and since its creation in 1998, the organization’s Cyber Tipline has received 82 million reports and identified nearly 19,100 victims.

“Someone had uploaded a picture of child porn or sexual material involving a child,” said Lt. Daniel Stanley of the Human Trafficking Bureau. “It ultimately led to a search warrant back on May 4 at a residence in Saugus.”

According to LASD booking logs, the suspect, Eui Duk Yun, 31, had his home on the 27000 block of Rio Pecos Drive searched by law enforcement and a handful of pieces of evidence recovered from his home.

“As a result (of the investigation), we arrested Mr. Yun,” said Stanley. He added that not a lot of information was presently available as to who the victims were.

However, Yun was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on June 24. He was released later that same day on a citation.

A Saugus man arrested on suspicion of possessing obscene matter depicting a minor was reportedly discovered after a national organization specializing in these types of crimes reported his alleged internet activity to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Community Rallies After SCV Teen Dies Unexpectedly
Monday, Jun 28, 2021
Community Rallies After SCV Teen Dies Unexpectedly
Family and friends are mourning the loss of 17-year-old Landon Lucas after he died unexpectedly June 21.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors As Delta Variant Circulates; SCV Cases Total 28,239
Monday, Jun 28, 2021
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors As Delta Variant Circulates; SCV Cases Total 28,239
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 259 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,239 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tejon Outlets Preparing for Immersive Art Opening
After working together since the inception of the Outlets at Tejon, developers Andrew Boyle and Peter Edelmann have teamed up with Tejon Ranch Company and The Rockefeller Group to open an immersive art experience at the Outlets.
Center for Missing, Exploited Children Reported Saugus Man Accused of Possessing Child Pornography
A Saugus man arrested on suspicion of possessing obscene matter depicting a minor was reportedly discovered after a national organization specializing in these types of crimes reported his alleged internet activity to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
City Now Accepting Youth Grove Submissions
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Raul Rodriguez Named County Animal Care & Control’s New Deputy Director
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the appointment of Animal Control Manager Raul Rodriguez to the position of Deputy Director, North County Operations / Public Safety Division.
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Community Rallies After SCV Teen Dies Unexpectedly
Family and friends are mourning the loss of 17-year-old Landon Lucas after he died unexpectedly June 21.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors As Delta Variant Circulates; SCV Cases Total 28,239
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 259 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,239 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
West Ranch Hockey Team Thanks City for Saving The Cube by Planting Acacias
The Cube holds a special place in the hearts of the dozen members of the West Ranch hockey team who planted 38 acacias at Pamplico Park on Saturday morning to thank the city of Santa Clarita for keeping the ice rink open and operational.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘The Terminal List,’ ‘With Love,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 28 to July 4, 2021.
COC’s Bond Refinancing Saves Taxpayers $2.9M
College of the Canyons refinanced $36.8 million of outstanding general obligation bond debt giving the district’s taxpayers a cash flow savings of $2.9 million. This represents an overall savings of 5.79% of the refinanced bonds.
CHP Joins Tri-State Effort Keeping Motorists on I-5 Safe
State patrol agencies in California, Oregon and Washington are partnering on July 2 for the “I-5 Alive" traffic safety campaign focused on speeding drivers.
City’s Medallion Hunt Returns This Summer
This summer, residents are once again invited to embark on a quest to solve riddles, discover clues and be the first to hunt down a single medallion and the spoils that come with it.
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
California Firefighters Prepared for Wildfire Season Already Underway
A consortium of firefighting leaders in the greater Los Angeles area convened Friday at the county fire department’s fire camp just north of Pasadena to discuss the imminent fire season.
Garcia Cosponsors Stopping Doctor Shortages Act
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, became a cosponsor of the bipartisan Stopping Doctor Shortages Act, House Resolution 1133, earlier this month.
LA County Asks for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Unknown Patient
On Monday, June 21, 2021, an unidentified African-American male was found down Broadway and 89th Street in Southeast LA and brought to a local hospital.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,196 Total SCV Cases; County Begins Newest Vaccine Sweepstakes
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 336 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,196 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Newsom Recall Effort Clears Another Hurdle
California Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Wednesday that the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom maintained enough signatures to initiate an election following a 30-day period when signatories could choose to withdraw their signatures.
Plans for Camp Scott, Camp Scudder Discussed Amid Local Concerns
During a public meeting held by the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council Community Advisory Committee, proponents and opponents voiced their positions on the plan to transfer all juvenile offenders to two camps in Saugus.
‘Puso sa puso’ Zumbathon to be Held in SCV
Santa Clarita resident and Zumba instructor Jocelyn Reyes is hosting a three-hour Zumbathon for a cause Sunday.
PFLAG SCV Hosts Pride Month Fundraiser to Support the SCV LGBTQ Center
Hundreds attended the LGBTQ+ fundraiser and pride celebration at Bridgeport Marketplace’s Rustic Burger House, which was decorated in Pride colors, Wednesday evening.
Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
A judge has ruled that Measure J — a county measure that would divert funds to alternatives to incarceration — is unconstitutional, and county supervisors said this week they will continue to pursue the measure’s goals even without Measure J becoming law.
