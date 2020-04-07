Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new weekly “@Lunch With…” virtual lunchtime series, which is designed to bring the business community together for engaging and insightful conversations on current local issues and topics with recognized community leaders.
“We are pleased to announce the newest Chamber program, ‘@Lunch With…’ to our community during this challenging time,” stated Nancy Starczyk, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We are all dealing with this pandemic and believe it is important and healthy for our business community to continue to have conversations with our community leaders about relevant topics. Continuing to connect with each other, while apart during this time is important.”
The virtual luncheon program will include a talk by the special guest and will include an open dialogue and conversation with attendees. The series will kick off on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 and will be held every Tuesday at noon for at least the next six weeks. The upcoming schedule is confirmed:
Tuesday, April 14: Stephanie English, Deputy for LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Tuesday, April 21: Marlee Lauffer, Vice President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Tuesday, April 28: Mayor Cameron Smyth, City of Santa Clarita
“We understand the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold and strain in our lives and our businesses but we need to stay connected to our community,” said Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner of Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “We want to continue to provide our members and future Chamber members the opportunity for engaging discussions on relevant topics.”
Registration for the series can be found at www.scvchamber.com. For questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com. SCV Chamber members will have priority registration, but the program will be open to all to attend. Space will be limited to allow for thoughtful conversations and dialogue.
About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce:
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
The sliver of optimism comes with a dose of reality for California’s nearly 40 million residents who are trapped in their homes for the foreseeable future: It will likely be the beginning of June, not May, before there is even a chance of easing the restrictions.
Saugus High School and its Principal Vince Ferry has won the Best Leadership Program Award from Teen Truth, a national organization with a mission to build school culture and empower student voice in every aspect of education.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new weekly "@Lunch With…" virtual lunchtime series, which is designed to bring the business community together for engaging and insightful conversations on current local issues and topics with recognized community leaders.
My colleagues on the front line face an opponent in this war that is unknown. There are no curative tools to fight against it, communications are limited because the virus is poorly understood, and options are variable because of unpredictability.
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced Monday that the firm has completed the sale of an absolute triple-net ground lease for a new construction, single-tenant Circle K convenience store and gas station located at 24010 Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.
Update as of 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 7:
Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced that disembarkation will continue (Tuesday), with an additional nine domestic charter flights scheduled. All charters were arranged by Princess Cruises. Guests requiring shoreside medical care have been disembarked and are being treated at local and regional hospitals.
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), with support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Tuesday that the LA County Employer Assistance Grant Fund will be launched on Wednesday, April 8.
On the heels of the announcement that students will remain out of school for the remainder of the academic year due to the current public health crisis, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is calling on residents to help ensure that children remain safe.
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 6,360 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 147 deaths. A minimum of 1 death and 132 cases — and as many as 144 cases — have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the establishment of the Los Angeles Surge Hospital, a temporary facility in L.A. that will expand access to additional beds and expand ICU capacity for patients who contract COVID-19.
Recognizing that states like New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages as a result of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California would help meet this moment by loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.