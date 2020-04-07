[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 7
1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
Fort Tejon
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
| Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020

SCV ChamberThe Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new weekly “@Lunch With…” virtual lunchtime series, which is designed to bring the business community together for engaging and insightful conversations on current local issues and topics with recognized community leaders.

“We are pleased to announce the newest Chamber program, ‘@Lunch With…’ to our community during this challenging time,” stated Nancy Starczyk, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We are all dealing with this pandemic and believe it is important and healthy for our business community to continue to have conversations with our community leaders about relevant topics. Continuing to connect with each other, while apart during this time is important.”

The virtual luncheon program will include a talk by the special guest and will include an open dialogue and conversation with attendees. The series will kick off on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 and will be held every Tuesday at noon for at least the next six weeks. The upcoming schedule is confirmed:

Tuesday, April 14: Stephanie English, Deputy for LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Tuesday, April 21: Marlee Lauffer, Vice President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Tuesday, April 28: Mayor Cameron Smyth, City of Santa Clarita

“We understand the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold and strain in our lives and our businesses but we need to stay connected to our community,” said Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner of Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “We want to continue to provide our members and future Chamber members the opportunity for engaging discussions on relevant topics.”

Registration for the series can be found at www.scvchamber.com. For questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com. SCV Chamber members will have priority registration, but the program will be open to all to attend. Space will be limited to allow for thoughtful conversations and dialogue.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce:
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Scheduled to Open at COC Wednesday
A drive-thru testing center for COVID-19 is scheduled to open Wednesday at College of the Canyons Valencia campus, according to county officials.
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Scheduled to Open at COC Wednesday
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
The sliver of optimism comes with a dose of reality for California’s nearly 40 million residents who are trapped in their homes for the foreseeable future: It will likely be the beginning of June, not May, before there is even a chance of easing the restrictions.
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
Saugus High School and its Principal Vince Ferry has won the Best Leadership Program Award from Teen Truth, a national organization with a mission to build school culture and empower student voice in every aspect of education.
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new weekly "@Lunch With…" virtual lunchtime series, which is designed to bring the business community together for engaging and insightful conversations on current local issues and topics with recognized community leaders.
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV
County Public Health has identified 6,910 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 169 deaths. At least 139 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV
Registration Now Open for COC’s Free Personal, Professional Learning Classes
College of the Canyons is a major hub of activity in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Registration Now Open for COC’s Free Personal, Professional Learning Classes
Covid-PTSD | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
My colleagues on the front line face an opponent in this war that is unknown. There are no curative tools to fight against it, communications are limited because the virus is poorly understood, and options are variable because of unpredictability.
Covid-PTSD | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced Monday that the firm has completed the sale of an absolute triple-net ground lease for a new construction, single-tenant Circle K convenience store and gas station located at 24010 Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.
New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M
Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess
Update as of 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 7: Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced that disembarkation will continue (Tuesday), with an additional nine domestic charter flights scheduled. All charters were arranged by Princess Cruises. Guests requiring shoreside medical care have been disembarked and are being treated at local and regional hospitals.
Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess
Financial Resources Available to County Residents, Employers During Crisis
The County of Los Angeles is committed to providing residents and their families with important resources throughout the COVID-19 crisis that address financial stressors.
Financial Resources Available to County Residents, Employers During Crisis
County Launches $500K Employer Assistance Fund; Webinar to Provide Guidance
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), with support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Tuesday that the LA County Employer Assistance Grant Fund will be launched on Wednesday, April 8.
County Launches $500K Employer Assistance Fund; Webinar to Provide Guidance
One Person Dead After Head-on Collision in Agua Dulce
One person died in a head-on collision early Tuesday morning on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.
One Person Dead After Head-on Collision in Agua Dulce
Community Urged to be Voice of Children as Concern for Child Safety Rises
On the heels of the announcement that students will remain out of school for the remainder of the academic year due to the current public health crisis, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is calling on residents to help ensure that children remain safe.
Community Urged to be Voice of Children as Concern for Child Safety Rises
County Confirms 2nd COVID-19 Case at Sylmar Juvenile Hall
An employee at Los Angeles County Probation’s Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar has tested positive for COVID-19.
County Confirms 2nd COVID-19 Case at Sylmar Juvenile Hall
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
Fort Tejon
COC Reports 2nd, 3rd COVID-19 Cases
Two more members of the College of the Canyons community have been diagnosed with coronavirus. These are the second and third cases of coronavirus connected to the college.
COC Reports 2nd, 3rd COVID-19 Cases
L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 6,360 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 147 deaths. A minimum of 1 death and 132 cases — and as many as 144 cases — have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week
State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the establishment of the Los Angeles Surge Hospital, a temporary facility in L.A. that will expand access to additional beds and expand ICU capacity for patients who contract COVID-19.
State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’
All County Parks Closed Easter Sunday
Out of an abundance of caution and to prevent the spread of #coronavirus (#COVID-19), all L.A. County parks will be closed on Sunday, April 12
All County Parks Closed Easter Sunday
California Monday: 14,336 Cases, 343 Deaths
California now has had a total of 14,336 confirmed cases and 343 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 14,336 Cases, 343 Deaths
Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory through Thursday at 7 a.m.
Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
After seeing all my patients, I talked to the administrator at one of the homes who said the facility had no extra masks, gowns or shoe coverings.
A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California to Loan 500 Ventilators to National Stockpile
Recognizing that states like New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages as a result of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California would help meet this moment by loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory.
California to Loan 500 Ventilators to National Stockpile
Newsom Launches Website for Medical Supplies, Boosts Testing
Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced the launch of a new website, covid19supplies.ca.gov, to get critical medical supplies to the front lines of California’s fight against COVID-19.
Newsom Launches Website for Medical Supplies, Boosts Testing
