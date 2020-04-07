Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new weekly “@Lunch With…” virtual lunchtime series, which is designed to bring the business community together for engaging and insightful conversations on current local issues and topics with recognized community leaders.

“We are pleased to announce the newest Chamber program, ‘@Lunch With…’ to our community during this challenging time,” stated Nancy Starczyk, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We are all dealing with this pandemic and believe it is important and healthy for our business community to continue to have conversations with our community leaders about relevant topics. Continuing to connect with each other, while apart during this time is important.”

The virtual luncheon program will include a talk by the special guest and will include an open dialogue and conversation with attendees. The series will kick off on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 and will be held every Tuesday at noon for at least the next six weeks. The upcoming schedule is confirmed:

Tuesday, April 14: Stephanie English, Deputy for LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Tuesday, April 21: Marlee Lauffer, Vice President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Tuesday, April 28: Mayor Cameron Smyth, City of Santa Clarita

“We understand the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold and strain in our lives and our businesses but we need to stay connected to our community,” said Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner of Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “We want to continue to provide our members and future Chamber members the opportunity for engaging discussions on relevant topics.”

Registration for the series can be found at www.scvchamber.com. For questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com. SCV Chamber members will have priority registration, but the program will be open to all to attend. Space will be limited to allow for thoughtful conversations and dialogue.

